Shooting in the Dallas Highland Meadows area leaves 1 dead and 2 wounded – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – One person died and two others were injured after a shooting in the Highland Meadows area in Dallas early Saturday, police said.

Police responded to the shooting around 2:10 a.m. at Montecito Creek apartments in block 9500 of Wickersham Road. Police said officers who arrived found a man killed by a gunshot wound to the head.

According to police, officers also found two other men with gunshot wounds in nearby apartment complexes. Both were transported to a hospital for treatment.

The victims still have not been identified.

Police have not said how the three victims were involved in the shooting or what led to it while continuing to investigate. No arrests have been made.

Anyone who may have information should call the police at 214.671.4320.