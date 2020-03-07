Sheriff: Girl shot after a drug business involving counterfeit money in downtown MN

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – The Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office says a girl was shot Thursday night after a drug business involving counterfeit money in central Minnesota. Since then, the police have described their injuries as "minors."

Investigators believe that a group of minors bought marijuana at a house in Oaklawn Township using counterfeit money. After the money was discovered to be false, two suspects involved in the sale of the boat allegedly fired several times at a vehicle while fleeing the property.

At least two bullets hit the moving car, injuring the girl, according to a statement.

Sheriff's agents responded to the house in the 15,000 block of Irondale Lane after 10:30 p.m. and they were able to arrest one of the suspects, an 18-year-old man. Police say the other suspect had left the area before his arrival; They are currently looking for him to be interrogated.

Investigators executed a search warrant at home and discovered "two pounds of marijuana, a large amount of marijuana wax, multiple firearms and a large amount of money."

Up News Info does not name suspects until they have been formally charged with a crime.