Shell owned by women in San Dimas becomes "Ella,quot; for International Women's Day – Up News Info Los Angeles

– A Shell gas station operated by a woman in San Dimas will mark International Women's Day by changing the Shell logo to "Shell,quot; as part of the company's new initiative: She Will.

The station, located at 630 W Bonita Avenue, owned and operated by Rene and Reem Anabi.

They are part of 15 percent of women who work in the male-dominated oil and gas industry and are the largest oil distributors with the Shell brand in the state of California.

The "She Will,quot; initiative aims to "inspire the female leaders of tomorrow by closing the gender gap in engineering and technology through education, commitment and awareness throughout the organization and industry," said a spokesman. of the company.

Patty Lanning, a Shell employee, said: “The kind of future I expect for all girls is that we reach a point in time when we don't even have a conversation about gender equality in the workplace because we already we are living. in an environment where it is 50/50 ".

Shell plans to launch the new logos on Sunday, March 8 through its social channels.

