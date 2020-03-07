Sheff United 1 – 0 Norwich

Sheffield United placed in the top four of the Premier League after Bill Sharp's header in the first half and Dean Henderson's magnificent late stop secured a 1-0 victory over Norwich in Bramall Lane.

After Teemu Pukki hit the vertical from a short distance in the 14th minute, the Blades took control and Sharp headed home to the bright crossing of John Lundstram in the 36th minute for his third in four games.

It turned out to be the only objective of the game, but only due to a remarkable goal by Henderson to deny Ben Godfrey, Mario Vrancic and Josep Drmic from near, since the Blades remained firmly in the search for the European classification.

Chris Wilder's team, which ranks sixth for at least a few hours, is two points behind Chelsea, which is in fourth place, which faces Everton. Sky sports in Super sunday.

Meanwhile, Norwich's chances of survival make a huge dent with Daniel Farke's team still at six safety points with nine games remaining.

How Sheffield United maintained its European momentum …

Sheffield United started brilliantly and Oli McBurnie should have done better after being selected by Sharp, but the forward's header was straight to Tim Krul, who tipped the ball over the crossbar.

However, Norwich had an even greater opportunity when Pukki crossed the center of the far post of Ondrej Duda, but when trying to clear the danger, George Baldock directed the ball directly to Finland's international, whose shot from within the six-yard area hit the straight.

Player Ratings Sheffield United: Henderson (8), Baldock (6), O & # 39; Connell (7), Egan (7), Basham (7), Stevens (7), Norwood (7), Fleck (7), Lundstram (8), Sharp (8)), McBurnie (7). Subs: Osborn (6), McGoldrick (6), Berge (n / a). Norwich Krul (6), Aarons (7), Hanley (8), Godfrey (7), Lewis (7), McLean (7), Tettey (6), Buendia (5), Doubt (6), Cantwell (5), Pukki (5). Subs: Drmic (6), Vrancic (5), Idah (n / a). Party man: Dean Henderson

The Blades began to dominate the game and bombed the Norwich penalty area with crosses, and would have had the advantage in the 33rd minute had it not been for Kenny McLean's last block to avoid Jack O & # 39; Connell's goal.

However, they did not have to wait long for the advance, since three minutes later Sharp appeared to pass to Krul after being selected by the perfect cross of Lundstram from the right.

Billy Sharp of Sheffield United celebrates the goal against Norwich



Norwich was on the ropes and Wilder's side could have extended his lead just before the break when Sharp returned the favor to Lundstram, but the midfielder's shot went straight to Krul, who made a comfortable stop.

Norwich made a change in the break with Josip Drmic replacing Todd Cantwell and the substitute went straight into action when he rose above Chris Basham to send a wide header.

At the other end, Basham produced an excellent ability, raising the ball over McLean, but the defender could not prove Krul, directing his shot over the crossbar.

Then it was time for Henderson. He was called to action with 11 minutes remaining and produced a world class rescue to show why he is so respected.

The corner of Emiliano Buendia received a powerful header from Ben Godfrey, but, under the pressure of Mario Vrancic, Henderson crouched to his left to scratch the ball, before showing good reactions to avoid Vrancic's effort on his own goal line .

Team news Enda Stevens returned to the Sheffield United team for her game against Norwich. The left back missed the fifth-round victory of the FA Cup in Reading in the middle of the week with a tight calf, but Blades chief Chris Wilder always hoped Stevens would get back in shape in time for the end of week. Midfielder John Fleck was also absent at Madejski Stadium, but he also lined up against the Canary Islands. The only change since the last league game, a 1-1 draw at home with Brighton, saw John Lundstram replace Sander Berge in the midfield, with the club's record signing falling to the bank. After making changes to the victory of the cup in Tottenham, Norwich chief Daniel Farke named the same team that began his Premier League victory against Leicester eight days ago. Christoph Zimmermann replaced Tom Trybull in the bank.

The rebound fell on Drmic and it seemed almost certain to match the visitors, but Henderson stepped in once more before a combination of David McGoldrick and the crossbar denied Drmic again.

Norwich was inches away from a draw and Henmal denied Jamal Lewis the next, who rejected the side volley safely while the Blades held on to what could be three crucial points.

Opta statistics

Sheffield United has won at home and away against Norwich in a single league season for the first time since the 1938-39 campaign in the second level.

The Blades have lost only two of their last 11 home games in the Premier League (W6 D3), winning two of their last three.

Norwich City has won fewer points as a visitor in the Premier League this season than any other team (6).

Whats Next?

Sheffield United returns to action next Saturday, March 14, when they travel to St James's Park to face Newcastle; start 3pm.

Norwich also plays at 3pm next Saturday and they host Southampton on Carrow Road.