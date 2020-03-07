Shaquille O & # 39; Neal's Hair Fiasco video makes fans laugh at LeBron James too

It seems that Shaquille O'Neal is anything but a bad loser, since the NBA legend was news recently, since his bet with the NBA legend Dwayne Wade was not worth it.

The former professional basketball player made a memorable appearance on Tuesday night when he took his place during the coverage of the TNT NBA, and the 47-year-old took the attention with his new haircut.

Although the basketball legend has kept his head completely shaved for years, due to baldness, it seems that this time he let his hair grow.

Apparently, O & # 39; Neal decided to recognize the elephant in the room and satisfy the curiosity of the spectators while directing his explanation to the whole country with "Let's get him out of the way, United States,quot;.

O'Neal continued to reveal that he lost a bet against Wade, who would win in the recent game between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Miami Heat.

Since O & # 39; Neal's prediction that Milwaukee would win by 20 failed, he reportedly asked Wade if he wanted to pay the bet.

However, Wade didn't want money from his friend and, as he replied: "No, you have to let your hair grow, and we want to see your hair like Kenny Smith."

He said: "We're going to get him out of the way, United States. I bet against one of my good friends, D. Wade, in Milwaukee versus the Heat. I said Milwaukee was going to win by 20 and he won the Heat. I said, 'What do you want me to do? Pay him? " He said, "No, you have to let your hair grow. We want to see her hairline like Kenny Smith." So, I just lined it up for you, so you can see where my hairline is. I look good, and I'm proud to do it, and I'm going to keep it that way (always). "

.@SHAQ He wants to hear what you think of his hairline 😂 pic.twitter.com/YJCweO5iXE – NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) March 4, 2020

When O & # 39; Neal told his story, the other presenters of the program, Candace Parker, Adam Lefkoe and the winner of the bet, Wade, began to laugh, and concluded that he liked his new hairstyle so much that he could keep it for now .

A fan laughed and dragged LeBron James into this: "Okay, at least your hair stays on when you dribble, unlike @kingjames." The hairline so far is a violation of the backcourt. "

Another commenter stated: "😂😂😂 🤔 hmmm, I can almost see what you're thinking 😂😂😂 it's a good idea."

This person shared: "It is not worse than the Beijing I had on the older brother day,quot;

That guy has a movie screen for the head and two match curtains. "

This social media user wrote: "Even @ stephencurry30 can't hit three behind that hairline."

The NBA icon rose to fame in 1993, when it was recognized as the Rookie of the Year, and its successful NBA career spanned more than 19 seasons.



