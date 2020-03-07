Shania Twain talks about her battle with Lyme disease – "I found a new voice,quot;

Shania Twain was one of the biggest country music superstars on the planet in the 1990s. But when she was diagnosed with Lyme disease in 2003, everything changed. The singer had to undergo numerous open throat surgeries to recover from tick-borne disease, and she says the process was devastating.

In a new interview with Willie Geist to Sunday todayTwain talked about his illness, the recovery process and the rest he took in 2015 to deal with the problems he had with his vocal cords.

"It was devastating," says Twain. “I was very, very sad about that to the point where I simply felt that I had no choice but to accept it, and that I would never sing again. I was mourning the expression of my voice.

It took her 54 years to recover, and she finally returned to music in 2017. She says her voice will never be as before and that she has a new serious tone, but is accepting the changes.

"It was gradually because the surgery is invasive," Twain explained. "To be honest, it gives me more space to play. I think it's something sexy."

She says she will never have her own voice again and that she agrees with that. Now he has found a new voice and he likes it.

Twain said recently Persons magazine that would have killed him not being able to sing again. But, she wasn't going to let her life end if that had happened. Even so, he admits that he would have been very sad by the end of his singing career and would have mourned the loss of his voice forever.

Twain is back in the studio and on stage again because music is his great love and passion. She says that what brought her back to the stage is the fact that she could do it, and now she appreciates it more than ever.

Shania Twain's full interview will be broadcast Sunday today with Willie Geist on March 8 on NBC. Fans can access the unedited version in the Sunday sitting podcast The singer also has a residence in Las Vegas in 2020 entitled Let's go! at the Zappos Theater in Planet Hollywood, with dates scheduled for March, May, June, August, September and December.



