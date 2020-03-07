Selena Gomez says her first kiss was with Dylan Sprouse – Admit it was one of the "worst days,quot; of her life!

Selena Gomez doesn't have the best memories when it comes to her first kiss. But while that is usually the case for most people, the interesting thing for her is that it happened on camera, with Dylan Sprouse!

So is! The first kiss of the singer and actress was part of her work and, in addition, it was really bad too!

According to Selena, her kissing scene when she supposed she starred in "The Suite Life of Zack and Cody,quot; in 2006 was the first time she kissed someone.

As mentioned earlier, it was not a good experience for her and this is something the star revealed during an interview on The Kelly Clarkson Show!

In a preview of the episode that will air on March 9, she says she actually used to be in love with Dylan's twin brother, Cole, but in a cruel twist of fate, the script required her to kiss Dylan!

That was when he also admitted that it was his first kiss!

Guest I was a guest star on the show, but I kissed his brother and I couldn't kiss Cole. It was my first kiss. "

Kelly was incredulous to hear that, so she asked for confirmation: "Your first kiss was with a stranger and an actor?"

Selena laughed and added: En On camera! It was one of the worst days of my life. "

The issue arose when Selena and the host argued about her childhood in Texas.

After all, during a visit not so long ago, he discovered an old closet door where he had written all about his love for Cole Sprouse and other things.

‘I had written in the closet that I was in love with Cole Sprouse. Cole Sprouse was in Suite Life of Zack and Cody (from Disney) and I was obsessed with that show. I thought we were really going to be together someday "Aww …



