Scottish Premier League: Aberdeen meeting, Celtic reached five and Hearts earned points | Soccer news

Bruce Anderson (left) of Aberdeen celebrates with goal scorer Andrew Considine

Aberdeen came from behind to beat Hibernian with 10 men, while Celtic defeated St Mirren in the Scottish Premier League on Saturday.

Christian Doidge gave Hibs the lead in a throbbing first half, but the Dons were denied a penalty shortly thereafter and, aided by Steven Whittaker's red card, he used that complaint as the basis for a 3-1 win at the Return.

Adam Jackson's own goal and a stroke by Andrew Considine turned the game around before Curtis Main sealed Aberdeen's first victory at Pittodrie this year.

A & # 39; hat-trick & # 39; Leigh Griffiths helped Celtic to a throbbing 5-0 victory over St Mirren at Parkhead and confirmed his return to form before the final close-up of Scotland's Euro 2020 semifinal.

Leigh Griffiths celebrates after scoring to put the 1-0 Celtic

Hoops striker is eager to return to Steve Clarke's setup for the game against Israel at Hampden Park at the end of the month.

Two goals well taken before the break made the Scottish Premier League leaders cross and their third in the second half, after the attacking teammate Odsonne Edouard had scored it in the 54th minute, he probably put it back on the radar international.

Callum McGregor scored from the point in the 90th minute and with eight games remaining, the league leaders remain undefeated in the country in 2020 and are now 16 points ahead of the Rangers.

Conor Washington scored his second goal in three days to win Hearts a point of a 1-1 draw with Motherwell in Tynecastle

Steven Naismith of Hearts celebrates Conor Washington's goal

Christopher Long brought Hearts back to earth after his consecutive victories over Rangers and Hibs while capitalizing on Craig Halkett's mistake of giving visitors a 21-minute lead, but Washington continued his goal in the Edinburgh derby when he scored from close to four minutes the second half.

A late blow from Callum Hendry drove St Johnstone & # 39; s hopes of a result in the top six when they came out Livingston 1-0

The 22-year-old forward crushed the winner six minutes from the end of a boring affair that seemed to have ended goalless.

Marios Ogkmpoe scored a late penalty to boost From Hamilton hopes of surviving in the highest category to win Kilmarnock 1-0

Mikel Miller saw red in the 78th minute, but Ogkmpoe converted from the spot just before full time, as Accies extended his unbeaten streak to four games.