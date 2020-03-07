Schools and universities prepare for possible outbreaks of coronavirus – Up News Info Los Angeles

– Schools throughout Southern California are taking precautions to prevent the spread of coronaviruses, including the University of Southern California and Murrieta Valley High School.

On Friday, USC announced that it would replace classes in person with online conferences for three days next week as part of its preparations for a possible outbreak of coronavirus on campus.

In a letter sent to students and parents sent on Friday, USC stated that there are no cases of COVID-19 on its campus. However, “our university must be agile and flexible in case we need to make more changes in the semester. We have around 7,000 conference classes this spring. We need to test our technical capabilities to ensure academic continuity in an online environment in case there is an interruption. ”

From March 11 to 13, all tests, classes and seminars will be held online. Teachers have also been ordered to keep office hours online.

During this time, the university will remain fully functional in all other capacities, including residential universities for students, dining rooms, offices, libraries, health centers, and recreation and athletic facilities.

The dates lead to the spring break of the university, which is March 15-22.

The university reiterated that this is only a digital infrastructure test and not a response to any case or concern on campus. Classes are scheduled to resume normally when students and faculty return.

In Riverside County, school officials announced that a Murrieta Valley High School employee was ill and was being screened for coronavirus after a recent trip to a country with a known outbreak.

In response, the school will be closed on Monday and will remain closed until the employee's tests have been completed. During the closure, the school said the campus would be disinfected.

"The health and safety of our students is our first concern, ”said Superintendent Pat Kelley. "This decision was made to guarantee your health."

Public health officials said 71 students may have come in contact with the sick person and were told to quarantine to prevent others from getting sick.

As the number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in California continues to grow, Governor Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency on Wednesday in response to the outbreak.

"The state of California is deploying all levels of government to help identify cases and curb the spread of this coronavirus," Governor Newsom said. "This emergency proclamation will help the state to further prepare our communities and our health care system in case it extends more widely."