Sanders and Biden attack while facing face-to-face contests | USA news

The Democratic presidential primary of the United States has been reduced to two main candidates, and it shows.

Former Vice President Joe Biden and Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders will spend their first weekend as the last major contenders of their White House party, sharpening their attacks on each other.

Everyone is trying to prove that it is the best option before six more states, Idaho, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, North Dakota and Washington, vote on Tuesday.

It reflects the new contours of a race that once featured more than 20 Democrats. This state of the game could last for months while Biden and Sanders fight a prolonged battle for the right to face President Donald Trump in November.

"You can't defeat Trump with the same policy of yesteryear," Sanders told more than 7,000 supporters at a convention hall in downtown Detroit.

& # 39; From the bottom up & # 39;

At 78, Sanders is actually a year older than Biden. But the declared democratic socialist who has served in Congress since 1991, argues that he has resisted the establishment of both parties with decades of unpopular positions that now give him the credibility to lead a "bottom-up,quot; political revolution.

Sanders says it is part of a broader movement that can attract younger voters, minorities and working-class people to the polls even though they tend to vote at lower concentrations than many other Americans.

Strong support among Hispanics led Sanders to victories in Nevada and California, but Biden defeated him in South Carolina and much of the deep south that he voted during the Super Tuesday last week. Biden especially raised the score with African Americans.

Sanders is looking for a good ending in Washington. But he canceled a trip to Mississippi to concentrate on Michigan, the biggest prize on Tuesday.

He was holding a demonstration on Saturday in the heavily Arab-American community of Dearborn, and had three more events in Michigan scheduled for this weekend. Biden was campaigning in Missouri and Mississippi.

Sanders has used his stops in Michigan to hamper Biden's past support for the North American Free Trade Agreement, arguing that he moved well-paid US jobs to Mexico and China while devastating manufacturing in a state dominated by the auto industry.

"Joe has been around for a while and I've been there for a while. How are we different? What are our records? Who stood up when things were difficult?" Sanders said.

It has focused on the Biden years in the Senate, when Biden backed not only trade agreements and the US-led war in Iraq, but also the ban on using federal funds to pay for abortions. Biden announced this summer that he was changing his position about it, but Sanders said that was not enough.

"I think we need a candidate who can be trusted on this issue. I am proud to tell you that I am 100 percent pro-abortionist," Sanders said.

Biden saw an increase in donor support after South Carolina and Super Tuesday, and his campaign announced that he was spending $ 12 million on an ad purchase from six states in places they voted on Tuesday and the following week. It was his biggest individual advertising effort of the 2020 campaign.

He is using two television and digital ads, one that promotes his relationship with former President Barack Obama, the other a new effort to counter a Sanders attack against Biden's past history in Social Security. It is a criticism that Sanders has used for months, although he has not mentioned it so often during his campaign in Michigan.

"Biden will increase Social Security benefits and protect it for generations to come," a storyteller sings in one of the announcements, before returning the matter to Sanders. "Negative ads will only help Donald Trump. It's time to gather our party."