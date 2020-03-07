San Jose's coronavirus warning will not prevent Avalanche from playing Sharks – Up News Info

SAN JOSE, California. My first and only experience in an earthquake was on May 13, 2002, during the third period of an Avalanche playoff game in what was then called Centro Compaq. Optimistically, my only legitimate coronavirus scare will be Sunday inside the same building, when the Avs face the San Jose Sharks in the SAP Center.

The game should continue, Sharks say, despite public health officials urging residents to avoid large meetings due to the relatively high number of coronavirus cases in the area.

“COVID-19 is spreading in our community, whose scope is not clear. It is likely to have extended for weeks, maybe months, ”San Mateo County Health Officer Scott Morrow was quoted in The Mercury News. "Now we all need to take assertive measures to inhibit the spread of this new virus."

I am not scared. It's funny how all this will shake in the "Shark Tank."

The SAP Center's attendance on Sunday is expected to be less than the NHL game on Saturday with the Ottawa Senators in the city, and even less than Thursday's offseason, 14,517 against the Minnesota Wild visitor. The game against Colorado concludes the San Jose six-game family home, and the Sharks will not play their next family home until March 19, two days after completing a four-game road trip against the Avs in Denver.

The Mercury News wrote on Friday that officials declared a local emergency as part of their response to the virus and restricted non-essential trips for city employees until the end of April.

Prohibition of changing rooms. The NHL is taking its own steps with COVID-19, including a ban on media like me entering the locker rooms until further notice. No problem. We will simply conduct our interviews in a hallway outside the room or at a formal press conference. But that is definitely not the ideal way to do business and present our stories to readers.

Access to the locker room is vital for rhythm writers to establish relationships and trust with players. A player who feels comfortable with a journalist will help tell a more interesting story. And that kind of story usually comes from an individual interview.

Hopefully COVID-19 and the protective steps of the NHL will disappear in the playoffs next month.

Benched, then scratched. For a while, Avalanche, exhausted by injuries, is playing with his team B, 6-foot-6-foot defender Nikita Zadorov, a former draft first-round pick (for Buffalo), has found a way to become a scratch Healthy for the second time this season. Zadorov, who is the third highest paid defender of the Avs with $ 3.2 million, was a healthy scratch in Friday's 6-3 loss in Vancouver.

Zadorov, 24, was sent to the bank before being scratched. He played a minimum of the 7:58 season and had less-3 in the loss of extra time 4-3 on Wednesday for visiting Anaheim. He was on the ice for the three regulatory goals of the Ducks: two scored from the top of the fold and the other from the right circle in an obvious defensive breakdown, and then was sent to the bench for the second half of the game.

Zadorov's future with the Avs beyond the next playoffs is in doubt because he is a pending unrestricted free agent who will probably want an increase for next season and beyond. The Avs, however, will probably argue that their inconsistency requires less money.

The advantages and disadvantages of the game of Zadorov will probably end up in the hands of a referee. Or they will change it.