San Francisco Health officials launch a text message coronavirus alert system – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – City health officials unveiled a new text message alert system for local residents to receive notifications on their cell phones of the latest developments in the growing outbreak of San Francisco's coronavirus .

Dr. Grant Colfax, director of the San Francisco Department of Health, announced the city's first confirmed cases of coronavirus at a press conference on Thursday. The two patients were being treated in isolation in separate hospitals. The cases were unrelated and no person has a history of trips to coronavirus hot spots or contact with people known to be infected with the coronavirus.

"These cases are like other cases that we are seeing and are indicative of community transmission," Colfax said.

A patient is a man in his 90s who is in serious condition, partly due to underlying health problems. The second patient is a woman in her 40s who is in good condition.

Later Thursday afternoon, Lowell High School announced that the campus would be closed due to a student's exposure to the coronavirus, and finally confirmed that the youngest 40-year-old patient was the mother of the student who had been exposed.

These developments revealed the need for a new emergency alert system throughout the city that allows public health and safety officials to quickly issue information and instructions through text messages about the coronavirus emergency. The system would also be used to communicate cancellations of important events and closures of public facilities, if necessary.

To subscribe to the service just send a text message with COVID19SF to the short code: 888-777.

"Our new COVID19SF text alert system will allow us to disseminate critical updates widely and instantly to the public," said Mary Ellen Carroll, executive director of the Emergency Management Department. “The essential thing to be prepared for any emergency is to do what we can in advance to be ready and access information on what to do during the emergency. By sending a text message to COVID19SF at 888-777, the city can send official instructions and notifications about the coronavirus and what to do if it is affected by the COVID-19 virus. "

Colfax said it was important for San Francisco residents to prepare for additional cases of coronavirus.

"The city has been preparing for COVID-19 for many weeks and it is vital that our San Francisco communities also prepare," he said. "That means doing everything possible to stay healthy by washing your hands and staying home if you're sick, and also being prepared and informed. The new text message alert system, COVID19SF, will provide specific instructions and notifications to keep everyone at saved. "

The most common symptoms of COVID-19 are fever, cough and shortness of breath. If you have these symptoms and have recently traveled to areas with cases of COVID-19, or have been in close contact with someone who has been diagnosed with COVID-19, and now feels sick, you should call your doctor and give your symptoms. and travel history.

