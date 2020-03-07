Salvadoran man convicted of vehicular manslaughter in Weld County now in ICE custody

%MINIFYHTMLd44ab7c1641c4627e6f23d7c1b9b808911% %MINIFYHTMLd44ab7c1641c4627e6f23d7c1b9b808912%

A Salvadoran man convicted of vehicular manslaughter in Weld County is in the custody of the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement Service. UU.

Jairo David Portillo-Contreras, 20, was convicted on February 26 and sentenced to one year in prison and four years probation, according to an ICE press release.

ICE's expulsion and execution operations "arrested,quot; Portillo-Contreras on Wednesday and now "awaits the outcome of its immigration procedures," the statement said.

Portillo-Contreras was arrested by Greeley police on December 11, 2018 in the vehicle homicide case.

"Everyone who violates immigration laws may be subject to arrest, detention and, if it is removable by final order, to expulsion from the United States," the statement said. “ICE remains committed to our public safety mission and we will continue to fulfill our duty to seek dangerous criminal aliens and other immigration offenders. ICE seeks direct cooperation with all local authorities and elected officials. "