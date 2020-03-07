Home Local News Salvadoran man convicted of vehicular manslaughter in Weld County now in ICE...

Salvadoran man convicted of vehicular manslaughter in Weld County now in ICE custody

A Salvadoran man convicted of vehicular manslaughter in Weld County is in the custody of the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement Service. UU.

Jairo David Portillo-Contreras, 20, was convicted on February 26 and sentenced to one year in prison and four years probation, according to an ICE press release.

