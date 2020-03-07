Ryan Lochte, 35 and loaded with extra weight and a lot of luggage, has his sights set on the Tokyo Olympics

DES MOINES, Iowa: In almost every way, Ryan Lochte would be the most unlikely Olympic athlete in Tokyo. For the moment, put aside those two suspensions, the rehabilitation period, the long rest of the training and just focus on your age.

Lochte will turn 36 in the middle of the Summer Games. That is the retirement age for the best male swimmers in the sport. Mark Spitz was 22 when he retired. Matt Biondi was 26 years old. Michael Phelps was 27 the first time and 31 the second. If Lochte can get to Tokyo in any way, he would be the oldest male swimmer in the US. UU. In arriving at the Olympic Games since 1904.

But can it really get there? Are you likely to qualify for a fifth Olympiad after a tumultuous years and at an age when most swimmers have moved to new activities and second races?

"Right now, I'm heading in the right direction," he said Thursday. "That is the best evaluation."

Lochte, the most decorated male swimmer named Phelps, is competing this week at his first meeting of the calendar year, the TYR Pro Series event in Des Moines, Iowa. He failed to break 50 seconds in his 100-meter freestyle heat. Thursday, registering the 26th best overall time, but then won its heat in the 400 free. His time of 3: 57.75 was only the tenth best overall, but it was Lochte's fastest in almost nine years.

But with more than three months remaining before the US Olympic tests. UU., Lochte feels he has reason to be optimistic. His plan is not to throw surprising moments in March. His goal is the Olympic tests in June and, for now, he is only looking for signs of progress on his return, which began in earnest last summer.

He feels he has matured beyond the scandals, headlines and frantic lifestyle that earned him a reality show. He served a 10-month suspension for exaggerated claims that he was robbed by a taxi driver during the Rio Games. Then, in 2018, the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency UU. He hit him with a 14-month suspension when he posted a photo on social media of himself receiving an intravenous injection of vitamins. The substance was legal but method IV was not.

In his first event at the pool, Lochte managed to swim first against US citizens last August in the 200 individual medley, but his Olympic prospects were unclear. For starters, few of the best American swimmers were competing, and Lochte was out of shape and overweight, 40 pounds too heavy, he estimates.

"I was training hard but it was as if I carried a weight of 40 pounds on my back every time I swam," he said. "I was basically drowning."

Now it is closer to 190 in order to lose a few more pounds. With better conditioning, better times arrive, he imagines, and feels that a renewed focus on sport is paying dividends.

"Once I lost weight, I mean, I feel like a new person," said Lochte, 12 times Olympic medalist. "I am happier than I was. Everything is going very well in my life outside the sport of swimming, which is helping me in the pool."

But he is still 35 years old and his body is many kilometers long. He said he has reduced his training workload and is trying to focus more on recovery, although that is not always easy with a 2 and a half year old child and an 8 month old baby that keep him busy.

"It's about how well you take care of your body in and out of the pool," he said. "I'm eating healthier. I'm not doing crazy things I used to do: rollerblading, surfing, things that result in injuries. Now I take my son to the park. That's what I have fun. Twelve years ago, it was, going to the bar, being hit, partying with my friends, skateboarding, dangerous things. I don't want that now. "

For years, athletes did not have the incentive to continue competing until the age of 30. They had to embark on races and could never test their bodies as they aged. Like Dara Torres, who was 41 when he won three medals in the 2008 Games, Lochte is eager to show that swimmers can still be competitive as they age.

“Your training has to adapt and change. You can't do all the things you did at age 18 and 20, "said David Marsh, the veteran swimming coach." But his confidence and neurological skills are deeply established, so there is a big advantage in being older in sports, if you can do it in a way that gives you a good lifestyle and is not anxious about what "you are missing."

Marsh trained Lochte for three years with Team Elite and saw the swimmer perform intense workouts that would have gassed most swimmers.

"If there is any disadvantage, it is not necessarily your age, but the wear and tear of your body," said Marsh, who also trained Anthony Ervin, who was 35 when he won gold at the Rio Games, the Olympic individual swimming champion older. “It looks great physically right now. You will have to use the tools in your toolbox that you know you have. "

Lochte will also need to find the correct opening. He says he has been training in a way that would prepare him for the exhausting program he addressed in the 2012 Games, which included the 200 back, 200 free and 200 and 400 instant messages. He is shy when asked what events he would really pursue in the tests, but the 200 IM might be his best option.

Chase Kalisz took the bronze in the event at last year's world championships, but many on the pool deck believe that Lochte could take one of the two 200 MI points in the tests. He is, after all, the world record holder in the 200 IM and has been awarded three times in the Olympic Games. Lochte could also be a candidate for both freestyle relay.

For now, he feels that his mind is right and he hardly has three more months to fully prepare his body. If everything comes together, it would match Phelps and Torres with a fifth Olympic appearance.

"I feel that times are irrelevant to me right now," he said. "Times don't matter in the Olympic events or the Olympic Games. It's about competing. It's about putting your hand on the wall. That's what I'm focused on."