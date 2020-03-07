RuPaul's favorite, Drage Race, Sherry Pie, disqualified after being exposed to present as casting director

Sherry Pie made her epic debut at RuPaul’s Drag Race last night. It is said that she is one of the main candidates for the final, but her journey is stopping as fast as it began.

Sherry Pie has been accused by several different men for posing as a cast director who is known by the name of Allison Mossie.

A few years ago, a man who went to college with the drag queen realized that Sherry could have hit him, whose real name is Joey Gugliemelli, and told other people his story of how the performance artist led him to believe in More than 150 emails. Talking to a casting director.

The man, and five others, have come forward to detail the sexually explicit things that were tricked into dealing with the camera in the hope of getting a role in the business.

I'm Joey, I want to start by saying how sorry I am for causing so much trauma and pain and how terribly embarrassed … Posted by Sherry Pie on Thursday, March 5, 2020

Joey apologized for his inappropriate sexual behavior in a Facebook post that said: ‘This is Joey, I want to start by saying how sorry I am for causing so much trauma and pain and how terribly embarrassed and disgusted I am with myself. I know that the pain and pain I have caused will never go away and I know that what I did was wrong and it was really cruel. Until I was at RuPaul & # 39; s Drag Race, I never really understood how much my mental health and care for things meant. In that program I learned how important it is to "love yourself,quot; and I don't think I ever loved myself. I've been seeking help and receiving treatment since I returned to New York. "

Then he apologized to the cast of Drag Race and the entire production.

Ad

At the end of last night's episode, VH1 issued a statement that Sherry Pie has been disqualified, but will continue to appear in prerecorded programs. However, she will not be part of the end of spring.



Post views:

0 0