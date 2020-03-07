Roy Hodgson will comply with any law that prevents people over 70 from attending matches due to the coronavirus | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTMLac00913c7742b72aa7c2888671c9c09f11% %MINIFYHTMLac00913c7742b72aa7c2888671c9c09f12%

The Crystal Palace chief says: "He never felt happier or healthier."





Roy Hodgson says he will have to comply with a ban that prevents more than 70 years from attending football matches

Roy Hodgson says he will abide by any ban on those over 70 from attending football matches if the government implements such a law on the outbreak of coronavirus.

Sports authorities and broadcasters have been called by the government to discuss the coronavirus contingency plans, as the Premier League is considering banning those over 70 in matches.

The meetings will be held in London on Monday and will cover several possibilities in case the virus spreads further.

Such a ban may affect the manager of Hodgson Palace, who is 72 years old.

Hodgson answered questions about the possible ban, admitting that the decision is out of reach and, although he never felt healthier, would comply with the laws that the government would implement regarding his attendance at the parties.

Highlights of Crystal Palace's victory against Watford in the Premier League

Speaking after Palace's 1-0 victory over Watford, he said: "I will wait and see what happens and it is not something that worries me.

"I suppose they will do that to protect us. I have read that it is the elderly who are most at risk, but I feel very healthy. Being in the club will keep me much healthier, more than the average guy who spends a lot of time in the subway .

"But we are doing our best level in the club to respect all the guidelines: we have cleaners that disinfect the training ground, we have handwashing everywhere and the players no longer shake hands or hug."

"We are doing everything that needs to be done. But in the final analysis we are in the hands of the government, which will make a decision on behalf of the country."

"We live in a democracy and we are law-abiding citizens. I will have to comply with that when the time comes, but I have never felt healthier or happier. At a time when people ask questions, I am in the best possible place ".