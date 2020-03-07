Rory McIlroy enjoys & # 39; mental routine & # 39; in Arnold Palmer Invitational after trying the third round | Golf news

Watch the final round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational live at Sky Sports Golf starting at 4:30 p.m. on Sunday





Rory McIlroy is two shots from the leader and heads to the last day.

Rory McIlroy says he is embracing "difficult conditions,quot; and "mental routine,quot; while fighting for victory at the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

Max Homa was the only player who shot under par in the third round, with strong winds and firm greens that made low scores difficult.

World No. 3, Brooks Koepka, recorded his highest round on the PGA Tour, an 81 with eight bogeys and a double bogey, and only eight players, including two-shot leader Tyrrell Hatton, are on par for the last day.

When asked about the level of difficulty, McIlroy said: "It's a nice change from the norm. I've talked about trying to accept the challenge these days when I would have moved away from it in the past. So I really try to accept the difficult conditions

"It's a mental routine. It's about trying to be as patient as possible."

I think a lot of people are sitting at home saying what they would do here, but I don't want an average or normal player to try to play what we did there. Rickie Fowler

McIlroy is next to Marc Leishman in four under par, with Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Danny Lee, Harris English and Sungjae Im.

"I have confidence in my game," McIlroy said. "I think my ball hit has been good. Today I was pretty good from the tee. I am thinking well in the field. I feel that my distance control has been pretty good. The greens are getting firm, so I really have to land the ball,quot;. in their numbers So, yes, I feel good about my game.

Tyrrell Hatton leads with six under par

"Today I made some pretty putts, I made some better putts and I hit some better putts than the first two days. Everything is pretty good."

"I think tomorrow is about keeping the big numbers out of your card and just trying to play as conservatively as possible and pick up some birdies in the par-fives if you can, and if you can get it in red for the day we are going to have a good opportunity. "

Hatton was level with McIlroy until he finished with two birdies in the last three holes to take the lead on the last day.

"I felt that I dealt with everything quite well," he said Sky sports. "In the past, I could have lost my mind after the double bogey of nine and we would have a surprising nine-setback … but to end two birdies in the last three with the cold weather, I've gone crazy with that."

"It's going to be a challenge (on the last day). I'm excited to see how I get along."

Bezuidenhout is playing his first PGA Tour event and told him Sky sports: "I told my caddy that he was coming out of the last green that is the toughest round I've ever played in my life. The wind is swirling, the greens are firm and fast, it's brutal."

Rickie Fowler, who finished in pair two after a quadruple bogey in the sixth hole, said: "It is difficult. There is no other real way to explain it. It is difficult. You have to drive the ball in the street and then it is difficult to approach the ball to the hole and even keep it in some greens when you're down or crosswind, so it's not easy.

"I think a lot of people are sitting at home saying what they would do here, but I don't want any average or normal player trying to play what we did out there."

