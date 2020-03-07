Ronaldinho arrested in Paraguay in case of false passport | News

Police in Paraguay arrested former Brazilian soccer superstar Ronaldinho for trying to enter the country with forged documents.

The 39-year-old man and his brother, Roberto Assis, were taken to a police station in the capital, Asunción, shortly before 10 p.m. local time, the Paraguay prosecutor’s office said in a statement Friday.

The former Barcelona striker and his brother, who is also his business manager, are expected to face a judge on Saturday who will decide whether to release them or keep them in custody while investigations continue.

Ronaldinho's lawyer, Sergio Queiroz, confirmed the arrest of The Associated Press news agency and said his legal team in Paraguay had filed a court order to release the former soccer player and his brother.

Gilberto Fleitas, head of the Paraguayan police investigation unit, said the couple was arrested after a judge refused to ratify a prosecutor's proposal for an alternative punishment.

His unexpected arrest came only a few hours after the two brothers seemed to leave Paraguay and draw a line under a tumultuous stay that began on Wednesday when the police interrogated them after submitting forged passports upon arrival at Asuncion airport.

Federico Delfino, a prosecutor investigating the case, said he believed the two had been tricked into accepting Paraguayan passports upon arrival and recommended that, because they had cooperated with the officials, they would be released after paying an alternative punishment.

However, a judge rejected that on Friday and only minutes later the agreement was revoked by the superior prosecutor.

Arrest warrants were then issued for both men, while officers from the organized crime and economic crimes units handled the case.

The brothers were invited to Paraguay by the owner of a local casino and arrived on Wednesday to participate in a soccer clinic for children and the launch of a book.

Although he played professionally for the last time in 2015, Ronaldinho is still very popular among world football fans for his skills and talent for the show.

The 39-year-old was the best player in the world at its peak at the beginning of this century.

He was named FIFA World Player of the Year in 2004 and 2005 and won the World Cup with Brazil in 2002 and the Champions League with Barcelona in 2006.