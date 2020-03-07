Ronaldinho appears in court in Paraguay under the charge of & # 39; false passport & # 39; | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTMLd32492d97f6d94580f4142f73f73554111% %MINIFYHTMLd32492d97f6d94580f4142f73f73554112%









Brazilian soccer legend Ronaldinho was in court on Saturday before a trial in Paraguay after being accused of entering the country with a false passport

Ronaldinho and his brother, who is also his business manager, Roberto de Assis, were questioned by law enforcement officials in their hotel room outside Asunción on Wednesday.

They have been summoned to appear Thursday for further interrogations, police said in a statement.

The couple was handcuffed to a court in Paraguay on Saturday after their arrest for allegedly entering the country with forged documents.

Prosecutors seek to extend the detention of 39 and his brother, while defense lawyer Srgio Queiroz says they should be released because they are not a threat or risk of escape.

Photograph of a Paraguayan identification document shared by the Paraguayan authorities on Facebook with the name & # 39; Ronaldo & # 39; (Photo: Fiscalia Paraguay)

Ronaldinho, who was part of the Brazil team that won the World Cup in 2002, and Assis have said they went to Asunción for commercial reasons.

The former soccer player and his brother said the documents were offered as a gift by a Brazilian businessman, Wilmondes Sousa Liria, who has been jailed.

Last year, a Brazilian court confirmed the decision to confiscate Ronaldinho and his brother's passports due to a lawsuit for alleged environmental crimes.

The lawsuit was related to the illegal construction of a fishing platform and a berth on the banks of the Guaiba River in the hometown of Ronaldinho, Porto Alegre.