%MINIFYHTML276e1ff83d57bb03c2942100d282a63711% %MINIFYHTML276e1ff83d57bb03c2942100d282a63712%

Roger Rosengarten may be an offensive lineman in Division I, but make no mistake: the big man can play.

%MINIFYHTML276e1ff83d57bb03c2942100d282a63713% %MINIFYHTML276e1ff83d57bb03c2942100d282a63714%

With his team clinging to a five-point lead, and less than six minutes to go, the last year student of Valor Christian set to work in Saturday's Class 5A Great 8 showdown against George Washington, planted in the 19th, in Denver Coliseum with their own 7-2 Eagles race to a 67-56 victory.

%MINIFYHTML276e1ff83d57bb03c2942100d282a63715% %MINIFYHTML276e1ff83d57bb03c2942100d282a63716%

The win ensured the Eagles' first final bet in the sixth seed since winning the 4A men's basketball title in 2017. Valor will face Saturday's cup winner between No. 2 Fairview and No. 7 Chaparral next Friday in Denver.

"It means everything," Rosengarten said. "That was our goal, one of our first commodities here on this team: on March 14, the state championship game and the Final Four on March 13."

The fourth quarter sequence showed exactly why the Washington Huskies offered the lineman from across the state a soccer scholarship. And it's not just because it measures 6 feet 7 inches and weighs 275 pounds.

It all started when Rosengarten took the pocket of a Patriots guard on a quick break, took two boats and turned a glass from top to bottom. One possession later was a pick-and-pop with the senior coming out and burying his second triple of the game.

A minute after that, Rosengarten took a pass inside the basket, turned and dropped a baby hook that put the Eagles ahead 60-50 with 3:30 to go. The Patriots did not approach the rest of the way at eight.

"I worked (shooting 3s) all summer," said Rosengarten, who scored eight of his 16 points in the fourth and added six rebounds and two assists. “The coach said this is an offense in which you are going to have open shots, so be sure to hit them. Today came the clutch.

The senior forward, Cole Bott, helped put Valor to a 36-25 lead at halftime, depleting 3 of 3 from deep, while the Eagles (20-6) shot 73.7% from the field in 16 minutes. The 6-7 wing finished with 16 points and five rebounds, Amondo Miller added 13 points and eight rebounds, and Talin Unruh scored 12 in 5 of 6 shots with four assists.

Together, it was enough to stop a wave of Patriots from the second half (18-9) who saw them tie at one point twice in the third quarter. Kendale Johnson Jr. scored 13 points, the team's maximum, but made only 4 of 13 shots, while Eddie McPhee added 12 points and Jarmell Johnson Jr. 10 points.

"There were a lot of emotions in this game," Rosengarten said. "As long as we stayed balanced and did what we did, and completed our basic products and played the exploration report, we knew we would come out with the victory, and that's what we did."