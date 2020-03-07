Home Local News Roger Rosengarten takes Valor Christian beyond George Washington in 5A Great 8

Matilda Coleman
Roger Rosengarten may be an offensive lineman in Division I, but make no mistake: the big man can play.

With his team clinging to a five-point lead, and less than six minutes to go, the last year student of Valor Christian set to work in Saturday's Class 5A Great 8 showdown against George Washington, planted in the 19th, in Denver Coliseum with their own 7-2 Eagles race to a 67-56 victory.

The win ensured the Eagles' first final bet in the sixth seed since winning the 4A men's basketball title in 2017. Valor will face Saturday's cup winner between No. 2 Fairview and No. 7 Chaparral next Friday in Denver.

"It means everything," Rosengarten said. "That was our goal, one of our first commodities here on this team: on March 14, the state championship game and the Final Four on March 13."

The fourth quarter sequence showed exactly why the Washington Huskies offered the lineman from across the state a soccer scholarship. And it's not just because it measures 6 feet 7 inches and weighs 275 pounds.

It all started when Rosengarten took the pocket of a Patriots guard on a quick break, took two boats and turned a glass from top to bottom. One possession later was a pick-and-pop with the senior coming out and burying his second triple of the game.

A minute after that, Rosengarten took a pass inside the basket, turned and dropped a baby hook that put the Eagles ahead 60-50 with 3:30 to go. The Patriots did not approach the rest of the way at eight.

