Roberto Luongo becomes the first player in the history of the Panthers to have a retired number

For the first time, the beams of the BB,amp;T Center in Sunrise, Florida, have the number of a former player hanging.

Former goalkeeper Roberto Luongo withdrew his number 1 shirt at a ceremony Saturday night before the Florida Panthers game against Montreal. He is the first player to receive the honor in the history of the Panthers' organization.

Luongo spent 19 years in the NHL with the Panthers, Canucks and Islanders, earning several honors along the way. He was six times All-Star, twice selected for the second NHL Second All-Star team, three times finalist of the Vezina Trophy and twice winner of the Presidents Trophy. He also has the third highest number of victories for a goalkeeper in the history of the NHL (489), only behind Patrick Roy (551) and Martin Brodeur (691).

Born in Montreal, Luongo has made his family a home in South Florida since his first period with the Panthers in 2000. He has worked with the team as an office executive this season after announcing his retirement in June.

"It has been a great trip," Luongo said in a speech during the ceremony. "It's been amazing. It's still amazing when I enter the community and talk to you and see you in the grocery stores. You've been behind me since day one and I'm really honored to have gone through this dream with you guys. ".

He was remarkably emotional during his speech when the crowd serenaded him with shouts of "Luuuuu." At a touching moment, his son, Gianni, also shed tears when the number 1 shirt was lifted towards the rafters.

Despite being so close to the seventh game of the 2011 Stanley Cup final, Luongo was never able to capture a championship as a player. Only time will tell if one can bring one to Florida as an executive.

Anyway, there will never be another player who uses the No. 1 for the Panthers.