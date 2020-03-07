Riverside 7-Eleven employee killed during a series of robberies – Up News Info Los Angeles

– An employee of a 7-Eleven convenience store in Riverside was shot dead early last week in one of a series of three robberies in the area. At least one suspect is free.

Riverside police announced Friday that three suspects have been arrested and will be prosecuted this afternoon. Their identities have not yet been revealed.

According to Riverside police, a client called 911 around 3:20 a.m. February 28 after entering the store located at 6692 Indiana Ave. and discovering the employee, a man in his 30s, with multiple gunshot wounds.

He died in the place. He was not immediately identified.

"We did not receive any ongoing shooting or robbery calls or anything like that, but we believe it was probably a moment of attempted robbery, during which the victim was killed," said officer Ryan Railsback, a spokesman for Riverside police . He told reporters.

Two other 7-Eleven stores in Riverside County were also affected that same day: a store in the 23000 Sunnymead Boulevard block in Moreno Valley, and a store in the 500 block of East 4th Street in Perris. There were no injuries in any of them, although at least one of them was at gunpoint.

Investigators are investigating whether the three robberies were related. It is also unclear how many suspects were responsible. Cash was stolen from the cash register in all three incidents.

"We are looking to see if we have any video that captures how it escaped, we believe it could have been in a vehicle," Railsback said.