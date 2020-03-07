Rider rescued after falling off the horse in Granada Hills – Up News Info Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A woman was seriously injured after falling from a horse in Granada Hills.

The first responders were sent around 8:30 a.m. to a trail in the 18000 block of West Rinaldi Street, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The rider was transported by air ambulance to a nearby hospital for treatment. Volunteer photographer Greg Doyle captured the scene.

Fire-1 of @LAFDAirOps He rises from Aliso Canyon with a PT that was thrown from a horse this morning. @LAFDtalk pic.twitter.com/k5fgAacAmw – Greg Doyle (@ GregDoyle50) March 7, 2020

The authorities did not disclose details about the extent of their injuries.

The horse was not injured and was secured in his post.

