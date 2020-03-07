Rider rescued after falling off the horse in Granada Hills – Up News Info Los Angeles

Home Local News Rider rescued after falling off the horse in Granada Hills – Up...

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A woman was seriously injured after falling from a horse in Granada Hills.

The first responders were sent around 8:30 a.m. to a trail in the 18000 block of West Rinaldi Street, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The rider was transported by air ambulance to a nearby hospital for treatment. Volunteer photographer Greg Doyle captured the scene.

The authorities did not disclose details about the extent of their injuries.

The horse was not injured and was secured in his post.

