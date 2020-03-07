Richa Chadha gives us a glimpse of her beautiful engagement ring

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal have kept their love story open for the United States to overflow. The two met during a shoot and since then they have been making beautiful public appearances and taking vacations together. Only a few days ago, news of their next wedding made headlines. After dating for three years, the couple has decided to get married this summer and have even taken an appointment for the official registration.

An official spokesman had previously reported: “Currently, only the date for registration has been taken. By process, the window that is valid is for 3 months from the assigned date. The couple is working for an official registration in the last week of the April post that will follow the celebrations. All we can say at the moment is that it is a happy occasion and all parties involved are elated. "

With all this already out, Richa did not hold back to flaunt the great rock on his finger in an Insta story last night. Sharing a boomerang, Richa showed his great solitaire engagement ring and we were amazed. Have a look.