Results of the XFL Week 5: live scores, highlights of Saturday's games

The midpoint of the XFL season is here when we enter Week 5.

Saturday's playlist brings us the Seattle Dragons in Houston Roughnecks and the New York Guardians in Dallas Renegades. You can then continue along with both games as we provide live analysis, scores, highlights and more of the games of Week 5.

Full previews and betting odds can be found in my early week prediction column. This week, I hope the Roughnecks remain undefeated at home while the Guardians leave an annoying road. Houston has been the most dominant team in the XFL so far with 16 touchdowns (the second closest is 12). Field Marshal P.J. Walker is the clear MVP favorite at the moment, and has probably attracted the interest of several NFL teams.

MORE XFL: Rules | Schedule | Uniforms | Lists

While I hope the Roughnecks win, it should be fun to see what Seattle does. Last week, they chose initial quarterback Brandon Silvers in favor of a more mobile option at B.J. Daniels. Seattle has not yet named its owner for Week 5, but the offense worked much better with Daniels in the center.

As for the second game, the Guardians achieved a surprising victory last week after starting the third-rope option Luis Pérez as quarterback. Pérez will not surprise you with his game, but he has an efficient style that adapts to the needs of New York. The Guardians will face a Renegade team that will not have quarterback Landry Jones.

The Forsaken have a 0-2 record at home, so the home field advantage may not be at stake in this case.

MORE: The XFL is in & # 39; Madden 20 & # 39; thanks to a dedicated team that made it possible

Seattle Dragons in Houston Roughnecks: scores, updates, highlights

Spread: Dragons +13 (-105), Roughnecks -13 (-115)

Dragons +13 (-105), Roughnecks -13 (-115) Below: 46 (-110)

This game starts at 2 p.m. ET on ABC. We will provide updates when the game starts.

New York Guardians in Dallas Renegades: scores, updates, highlights

Spread: Guardians +7.5 (-105) Forsaken -7.5 (-115)

Guardians +7.5 (-105) Forsaken -7.5 (-115) Below: 36.5 (-110)

This game starts at 5 p.m. ET in FOX. We will provide updates when the game starts.