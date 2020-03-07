Reporter fired after an "inexcusable,quot; question to Jeff Okudah in NFL Combine

During the NFL Combine week, a reporter's question to former Ohio State defender Jeff Okudah went viral.

Okudah, who is projected to be one of the five best options in the NFL Draft, was asked about his "careless,quot; game.

"Sometimes you have a tendency to be a bit careless. How do you want to improve that?" the journalist asked. Okudah put the reporter in his place responding: "I had zero pass interference, zero holdings, so cut the tape again. I think I could see something else."

It was a great response and a good time for social networks. But about a week after the conclusion of the NFL Combine, the journalist who asked the question was specifically fired for how he addressed Okudah.

The journalist, Pranav Rama, revealed himself as the person who asked the question on Friday, saying he chose to leave The Scorecrow and look for other opportunities.

I've seen the ugly parts of the sports business, so I've decided to leave @TheScorecrow. I will put my talents elsewhere. I want to thank Johnnie for the opportunity he took me. I also want to thank @GAPeachPolymer Y @ MikeSports22 for helping me get to the next – Pranav Rama (@ PranavRama1) March 6, 2020

Level. Those who want to contact me from there can still do it. I just can't work in an environment without respect. – Pranav Rama (@ PranavRama1) March 6, 2020

The post had a different answer.

According to The Scorecrow, Rama was fired as a result of the question he asked.

Official statement: we have left @ PranavRama1 Go from our site. Your error of judgment and the lack of investigation that involves @jeffokudah at the Combine was unforgivable. We understand that people make mistakes, but Pranav not only embarrassed himself and us, but also doubled. – The Scorecrow (@TheScorecrow) March 6, 2020

Again, we apologize to Jeff Okudah along with our fans and readers. We will continue to provide daily top-level sports analysis, fantasy items and DFS tips. We thank all our followers and readers. Thank you. – The Scorecrow (@TheScorecrow) March 6, 2020

Dismissing someone for a bad question seems a bit extreme, but Rama's decision to duplicate seems to be what really got him into trouble.

Rama tweeted shortly after the video of himself went viral, arguing that his question was fair. Then, on Friday, Okudah tweeted it with a GIF of himself, calling Rama's attention again.

Rama defended himself in response saying, "This was not a personal attack on you. I asked many players about their flaws to choose their brain and determine what type of player and what kind of work ethic they would show based on their response along with body language. I hope that have a good career Jeff. "

His answer doesn't make much sense since he asked about the sanctions in the NFL Combine. And as Okudah pointed out, it was not marked by any major penalty, so it is not a fair question.