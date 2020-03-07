Red Sox fans should not stick too much to this list

Perhaps Bloom's approach, which allows, and even encourages, the change in virtually every point on the list if an incremental improvement comes in return, will throw such findings, and some new favorites will be found in the middle of the rotation. It comes from a Rays organization that used 57 players last season on the way to a season of 96 wins.
I guess Rays fans, at least those who voluntarily visit Tropicana Field, a place that has only a little more charm than an abandoned methamphetamine laboratory, found some new favorites among the likes of Ji-Man Choi, Yandy Díaz and Travis D & # 39; Arnaud.
But I'm a little skeptical about how this will work with the Red Sox at this time, and if it will make them less attractive at a time when they could really use good vibes. I wonder if the inevitable constant rotation at the limit of the list will further affect the affection that fans want to have for their team.
Consider Brock Holt, Milwaukee Brewer. Holt was a tremendously popular player during his more than six seasons with the Red Sox. He played hard, seemed to maximize his skill, signed each autograph and was a mensch in the community. Sometimes, he was also a good and very useful player, as in 2015, when he was the solitary All-Star of the Red Sox, or even in the last two years, when he was an offensive player slightly higher than the average by OPS- plus both seasons.
Other times, it was not especially good. In 2017, while fighting persistent concussion symptoms, he hit .200 with a 47 OPS +. In fact, he never delivered an OPS-plus above 98 in his first four full seasons with the Red Sox.
Now, I think it's crazy that anyone, like some of you have admitted me in correspondence, will miss Holt more than Mookie Betts this year. But it is easily understood why fans would be discouraged from being gone. And it is clear that a player like Holt, versatile, popular and replaceable, will not have much power to remain in Bloom's little sentimental approach to building the list.
If there is a player available and profitable in the market whom the Red Sox identify as 3 percent or 5 percent or 9 percent better than they already have, they will look for that player. And that's how you end up with José Peraza at second base and a good part of a fan base ready to face him and that he is not Brock Holt.
For me, the most attractive mix that the Red Sox ever had on their list was in 2007. That World Series winning team featured the superstars of the transcendent champions & # 39; 04 (David Ortiz, Manny Ramírez, Curt Schilling ), a new homegrown group. talent (Jon Lester, Dustin Pedroia, Jacoby Ellsbury), and the right dose of official helpers and unannounced role players (Bobby Kielty, Eric Hinske, Alex Cora). That team was a monster. He used 40 players all season.
Six years later, the 2013 championship team showed that we could quickly fall into a team that started the season with so many players that were new to the Red Sox. Koji Uehara, Mike Napoli and Shane Victorino were just a few who quickly worshiped at Fenway. That team used 48 players, and the story probably considers its success as a kind of aberration.
Turnover is not a bad thing. And I think Bloom will do a good job of finding ignored and undervalued players that will help over the course of the season, something that Dave Dombrowski neglected. If the goal of the Red Sox is to build a list as the talent-rich Dodgers have done, well, it should be noted that Andrew Friedman made a 55-player cycle through Chavez Ravine in each of his first two seasons at position (2015 & # 39; 16). Bloom intends to find his own versions of Max Muncy, Chris Taylor and Justin Turner, and that takes time.
I only know that all sentimentality and emotion will be completely left to the fans, and it would be wise not to stick to anyone, even if the player looks like an archer. Hell, the only players on this current list who are probably untouchables are Rafael Devers and maybe Xander Bogaerts. The 2018 World Series victory surely feels a long time ago now.
There will be many different players wearing the Red Sox uniform this season, many of whom are employed in other organizations at this time. Here we hope that Bloom finds some who are finally remembered for more than just a memorable name.