Red Sox fans should not stick too much to this list

Perhaps Bloom's approach, which allows, and even encourages, the change in virtually every point on the list if an incremental improvement comes in return, will throw such findings, and some new favorites will be found in the middle of the rotation. It comes from a Rays organization that used 57 players last season on the way to a season of 96 wins.

I guess Rays fans, at least those who voluntarily visit Tropicana Field, a place that has only a little more charm than an abandoned methamphetamine laboratory, found some new favorites among the likes of Ji-Man Choi, Yandy Díaz and Travis D & # 39; Arnaud.

But I'm a little skeptical about how this will work with the Red Sox at this time, and if it will make them less attractive at a time when they could really use good vibes. I wonder if the inevitable constant rotation at the limit of the list will further affect the affection that fans want to have for their team.

Consider Brock Holt, Milwaukee Brewer. Holt was a tremendously popular player during his more than six seasons with the Red Sox. He played hard, seemed to maximize his skill, signed each autograph and was a mensch in the community. Sometimes, he was also a good and very useful player, as in 2015, when he was the solitary All-Star of the Red Sox, or even in the last two years, when he was an offensive player slightly higher than the average by OPS- plus both seasons.

Other times, it was not especially good. In 2017, while fighting persistent concussion symptoms, he hit .200 with a 47 OPS +. In fact, he never delivered an OPS-plus above 98 in his first four full seasons with the Red Sox.