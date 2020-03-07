Rasheeda Frost flaunts red, long hair and fans are completely here for this new look

Rasheeda Frost shared a short video on her social media account in which she flaunts her long red hair. Her admirers love this look on her, and they made sure to praise the Chief Lady in the comments.

Rasheeda likes to change her appearance all the time, and this is one of the reasons she likes to wear wigs.

His fans have been saying that with beautiful natural hair like hers, he doesn't need a wig, but he replies that he wears them for the same reason: that he likes to change his appearance a lot, so he wants to protect his hair and skips a lot of style. .

‘Happy Friday from me and my red hair 🔥🔥🤣🤣 my stylist's custom color unit, but this amazing hair is from @diamonddynastyvirginhair Ras’ Rasheeda captioned her post.

Someone exclaimed: "Absolutely impressive, you are a true beauty in and out of one in a million. It is a blessing to all, we hope you are well."

Another fan said: ‘What a hottie and a true icon @Rasheeda Hope I love you so much’, and someone else posted this: ‘

Someone else posted this: "@rasheeda you are so beautiful, have a beautiful day blessed," and another follower said: "I love your hairstyle. That color fits you."

A fan also loved Rasheeda's appearance and said: "Red hot sauce of that color is nice," while one commentator wrote: "@rasheeda Happy Friday Beautiful Queen 🔥❤️"

Another commentator wrote: "I love the redhead bomb, my favorite red hair color, my mother wears it too beautiful."

Someone asked Rasheeda this: "Rasheeda, why don't you use your natural hair, is beautiful and looks much better than the wigs you wear."

Recently, Rasheeda thrilled her fans with some pretty amazing outfits from her Pressed Boutique.

Rasheeda also sports many great brands like Gucci and more, but also makes sure to showcase the new outfits of her boutique.



