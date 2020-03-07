Rapids win the opening match on Drew Moor's header to death – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTML45815bc7ae804ab2b982c36135c4dcb511% %MINIFYHTML45815bc7ae804ab2b982c36135c4dcb512%

COMMERCE CITY: two games and this season of Colorado Rapids has a theme. Just before death, the Rapids won a game.

Drew Moor took a corner kick from Jack Price on the net for a winner of the game at the 89-minute and 50-second mark. It was Moor's first game in Colorado since his first period with the club ended in 2015. This was the second consecutive week that the Rapids won in the 90th minute or later.

The Colorado home debut against 13,062 was a celebration. The Rapids left with all three points when they beat Orlando 2-1. And Colorado has more victories after two weeks than in June last season.

The MLS corner kick kings of a season ago, the Rapids, have had two scores in two weeks after those reboots. But it was an open game goal that made things start.

The Rapids have immense confidence in their new attacking midfielder to create. The defenders continue to play Younes Namli balls and see what he can do. Keegan Rosenberry tried his luck in the 64th minute of Saturday's game with that plan.

On his home debut, Namli picked up Rosenberry's pass, turned toward Orlando's goal and took off. His burst of speed overwhelmed three defenders until he was found at the edge of the box by the central backs of the Lions. He shot with the left to separate the couple of 22 yards and caught the thread.

Orlando responded 20 minutes later when Chris Mueller took advantage of a disorganized Rapids unit. Andrés Perea and Júnior Urso chained two pleasant passes to flip the Colorado baseline, and Mueller touched the aggressive Irwin in the six-yard area to level the score.

Clint Iwrin made four saves and shone in the first half. Price's defensive and distribution efforts were on display. The aggression of Sam Vines kept things interesting. It was Namli's individual effort and Price's service that kept Colorado as the winner of each point of origin under Robin Fraser.

BIG TABLE: Colorado has two games, one at home in two weeks against Houston before an international break. The club's calendar becomes more difficult in April.

NEXT UP: The Rapids travel to Vancouver for a Saturday night game against the Whitecaps.