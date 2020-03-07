R. Kelly's ex-girlfriend, Azriel Clary, says the singer forced her to eat her own feces

Accusations of torture, humiliation and abuse against R. Kelly continue to be increasingly depraved. Now, his ex-girlfriend Azriel Clary has revealed that the singer once made her defecate in a cup and then forced her to eat her own feces. The shocking and disturbing claims have caused multiple reactions on social media platforms. While many have responded with horror and disgust, some choose not to believe Azriel's claims. She continues to tell her story, despite whether others believe her or not. In fact, she plans to reveal much more in her next documentary Precedence.

ASIS Entertainment is producing the documentary and they shared the video that left many people horrified on their official Instagram page. In the video clip, Azriel begins to discuss the incident. After she explains what happened, the clip becomes a phone call between R. Kelly and Azriel. Azriel has moved away from the man he met at age 16 and is regaining his independence, freedom and starting his life on his own terms.

Azriel made the surprising claim while talking on a mobile phone. It's unclear who he was talking to, but the video description mentions that Azriel talks to a federal agent. She said the following.

"He has a video of me, he made me make this video, actually, making a number two in a cup and then eating it from a cup."

You can see how shocking and disturbing Precedence video clip below.

R. Kelly's charges continue to accumulate as the investigation against him continues. As of now, he is scheduled for trial in October 2020. R. Kelly is also heard on the tape begging Azriel when she emphatically tells her that their relationship is over.

You can hear Azriel talking to R. Kelly and saying, "It's done, it's done. It's over. I may not even get to trial. I'm so sorry for you. I'm sorry. I really loved you and you lied to me, you used me and you played with me. "

What do you think of Azriel Clary's shocking and unpleasant assertion that R. Kelly forced her to eat her own feces?



