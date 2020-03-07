Quigg vs Carroll: it's time for Hughie Fury to rumble inside the ring | Boxing News





Hughie Fury returns tonight from 7pm, live on Sky Sports Action

It must be difficult for your voice to be heard as a naturally shy member of the Fury family, with Tyson shouting about his greatness, his threatening father John, his uncle Peter growling and his radiant brother Tommy.

There has never been a more important moment for Hughie, Tyson's cousin, to roar inside the ring now that the legendary last name is again at the top of heavyweight boxing.

Hughie must do an impressive job with the opponent Pavel Sour tonight, live Sky Sports Action starting at 7 p.m., on the billboard of Scott Quigg vs. Jono Carroll in Manchester before finally leaving Tyson's considerable shadow.

Fury 🔙@hughiefury He intends to recover after losing to Alexander Povetkin last August. He faces Pavel Sour this Saturday night, live on Sky Sports Action 📺 pic.twitter.com/JuZJu9IgNO – Sky Sports Boxing (@SkySportsBoxing) March 5, 2020

Hughie Fury is still 25 years old

Hughie, six years younger than Tyson at 25, has already faced considerable setbacks in his career, but is still young enough to persevere.

Defeats against Joseph Parker, Kubrat Pulev and Alexander Povetkin mean that Hughie is still looking for the revolutionary result to push himself to challenge a champion.

The inspiration is surely there after the last two weeks.

Tyson's sensational dethronement of Deontay Wilder in Las Vegas was his resurrection from a different type of two and a half year old boxing hiatus during which he fought personal problems. Where before it seemed that he had no hope, now Tyson is on top of the world again.

All this after the summer of love when Tommy Fury, a three-fledged rookie and Tyson's brother, became a household name.

On the other side of the family, Hughie must now do the same.

Hughie's father, Peter, previously led Tyson to beat Wladimir Klitschko in late 2015; They never worked together again and never talked about why. Peter is now at the corner of his son Hughie and believes he has the raw materials to build another champion by the name of Fury.

Tyson's victory over Wilder must inspire Hughie

Hughie lost her previous fight with Povetkin

Hughie and Peter will know that time will not always be their friend. The clock is running.

"I've been fighting with one hand," Hughie insisted. "On Saturday you will see a completely different me. My style is different from any other heavyweight."

"I'm not afraid to fight anyone. I got in the ring with everyone. The only person who beat me was me. There were no excuses. I let my fists talk. Believe me, I'm going to take it over."

Peter said Sky sports about Hughie last year: "Let's look at the facts here, we are not looking at someone who has been reeling or badly beaten, or anything.

"Check all the boxes, you can box, you can make a shot, you can make the 12 rounds. They are only necessary adjustments, so you will get there. Whether you attribute it to the experience, your age, there is a combination of things for that doesn't happen and click on ".

Things get hot between Scott Quigg and Jono Carroll while they weigh

In the main event, the world title ambitions of Scott Quigg of Manchester and Jono Carroll of Ireland are locked in the hall of last chance.

Former super bantamweight world champion Quigg is now operating two divisions higher, after defeats against Carl Frampton and Oscar Valdez. He has joined long-term coach Joe Gallagher in his hometown after leaving him for Freddie Roach in California.

Carroll is more natural in the super featherweight limit where they will be found, but he fell short in his only world title fight last year against Tevin Farmer.

It is a fight where their respective styles will gel: they will stop in the pocket and let the shots fly.

"Does Scott think I have feather fists? We'll see," Carroll said. "These feather fists will do a lot of damage."