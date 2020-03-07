Quigg v Carroll: Jono Carroll surprises former world champion Scott Quigg | Boxing News







Jono Carroll produced the best performance of his career to surprise Scott Quigg at the Manchester Arena on Saturday night.

Carroll dominated from the opening bell before the corner of former WBA super bantamweight champion threw in the towel in the 11th round.

After a burning accumulation of their super featherweight showdown, the couple finally managed to resolve their differences in the most important clash that ended with Quigg reflecting on his future in the ring.

"He was the best man. He was chasing him," an emotional Quigg said later. "Fitness was not a problem, but my time was not there.

"I am realistic and I do not fool anyone. This was a fight to be won. At my best, I would have won tonight. In this performance, I don't know what's left."

"I couldn't have done it anymore. I didn't cut corners. I beat world champions, I sold sands. If so, thanks."

Carroll flew out of the traps and sent Quigg stumbling back in a lively game that ended with blood dripping from the nose of the former world champion.

The Irish kept up the good work in the second and was able to duck under Quigg's shots with his upper body movement.

Quigg, who had partnered with former coach Joe Gallagher, began to find his feet in the third, but still struggled to match the speed of his bearded rival.

The Dubliner continued to fight on the front foot in the fourth and increased his assault on the fifth, swinging on hooks and throwing lead lefts from his left-handed stance.

When the contest reached midway, a flat-foot Quigg urged Carroll to play and tried in vain to label his man with his right hands.

After claiming the seventh a radiant "King Kong,quot; shook Quigg with a huge right hook on the head in the next, but the 31-year-old resisted the storm to watch the round.

Quigg remained trapped in the ninth but before the tenth during the recess he insisted to Gallagher that "he was not being beaten."

However, a hook followed by a blow to the punishing body in the penultimate round sent a stunned Quigg against the ropes and when Carroll began unloading the towel, he threw mercifully.