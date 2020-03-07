Quigg v Carroll: Hughie Fury returns with a knockout victory in Manchester | Boxing News

%MINIFYHTMLf43d9e0f15ac3a47dff26e46b034025611% %MINIFYHTMLf43d9e0f15ac3a47dff26e46b034025612%
By Peter Gilbert
Last update: 07/03/20 9:46 pm
%MINIFYHTMLf43d9e0f15ac3a47dff26e46b034025613% %MINIFYHTMLf43d9e0f15ac3a47dff26e46b034025614%
Hughie Fury knocked out Pavel Sour to recover from defeat and rekindle his hopes for a heavyweight world title.
%MINIFYHTMLf43d9e0f15ac3a47dff26e46b034025615%%MINIFYHTMLf43d9e0f15ac3a47dff26e46b034025616%
Fury, who lost a unanimous decision to Alexander Povetkin in his last fight in July, left Sour in the second round and finished him in the third on the Scott Quigg-Jono Carroll billboard at Manchester Arena.
More to follow …