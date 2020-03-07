Quigg v Carroll: Hughie Fury returns with a knockout victory in Manchester | Boxing News

Home Sports Quigg v Carroll: Hughie Fury returns with a knockout victory in Manchester...

Quigg v Carroll: Hughie Fury returns with a knockout victory in Manchester

Lisa Witt
Hughie Fury lands with his right hand on Pavel Sour

Hughie Fury knocked out Pavel Sour to recover from defeat and rekindle his hopes for a heavyweight world title.

Fury, who lost a unanimous decision to Alexander Povetkin in his last fight in July, left Sour in the second round and finished him in the third on the Scott Quigg-Jono Carroll billboard at Manchester Arena.

More to follow …

