Quigg v Carroll: Anthony Fowler drops Theophilus Tetteh three times by KO of a round | Boxing News

Anthony Fowler, Jack Cullen, Robbie Davies Jr and Dalton Smith claim victories in the Scott Quigg-Jono Carroll Manchester bill







Anthony Fowler had an early night on the Quigg-Carroll billboard

Anthony Fowler claimed a strange victory in a round over stand-in Theophilus Tetteh at Manchester Arena to stay on course for a rematch with his bitter rival Scott Fitzgerald.

Tetteh, who replaced the injured Jack Flatley, struggled to stand up due to an apparent lack of grip with his boots and fell three times in the first game before the fight was suspended.

Theophilus Tetteh fell in a first-round defeat against Fowler

Subsequently, Fowler promised revenge on Preston Fitzgerald's super welter, who claimed a split decision when they met at Liverpool Arena 12 months ago.

"I go for you, son," said Liverpudlian Fowler. "Let's make a 12-round war for fans, you won't beat me this time."

Promoter Eddie Hearn confirmed that the couple will probably meet for the second time in the summer: "It's time to step up the revenge of Scott Fitzgerald. Fitzy will box on May 2. The rematch is in July."

1:04 Jack Cullen got a beautiful right hand to win his fight in just the second round Jack Cullen got a beautiful right hand to win his fight in just the second round

Jack Cullen stopped Tomás Andrés Reynoso in two rounds to win again.

Cullen, who lost to Commonwealth middleweight champion Felix Cash in November, started far behind his long jab in the first game, but was caught by Reynoso counters.

However, Bolton's middleweight knocked down Reynoso with a short right at the start of the second and after the Argentine stood unstably, the referee abandoned the fight.

Robbie Davies celebrates with his new coach Dominic Ingle

Robbie Davies Jr secured an absolute victory over Damian Leonardo Yapur in his first fight since joining new coach Dominic Ingle.

Davies Jr dominated the Argentine in eight rounds to claim an 80-72 decision about his return to the ring after losing to super lightweight rival Lewis Ritson in a national thriller in October.

💥 Smith stops Benson Nyilawila 💥@ daltonsmith08 He was dominant at all times, dropping his opponent in each round. Smith returns to Doncaster on April 24! 📺 Live boxing continues at 7pm at Sky Sports Arena pic.twitter.com/wiawh8foF9 – Sky Sports Boxing (@SkySportsBoxing) March 7, 2020

Dalton Smith claimed his third consecutive strike with a technical knockout victory over Benson Nyilawila.

Former Sheffield amateur star dropped left-hander Nyilawila in each round before the referee's intervention in the fourth to extend his record in the professional ranks to 5-0.