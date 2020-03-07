Queen, Whitesnake and Slipknot withdraw from shows due to concerns about the coronavirus

Wenn

Queen is working with the promoter to reschedule her May concert in Paris, while Whitesnake postpones her tour of Japan and Slipknot returns from her next Asian tour.

Queen, White Snake Y Slipknot They have postponed shows due to growing concerns about the coronavirus.

Queen was forced to reschedule a May concert at the AccorHotels Arena in Paris, France, following a government decree to cancel all indoor events of more than 5,000 capacity until May 31 in an effort to contain the spread of COVID-19, while Whitesnake and Slipknot have made full tours to protect bandmates and crew.

Queen "is currently working with the promoter to try to reschedule the date," according to a statement. "We will make a new announcement as soon as possible," he reads. "Save your tickets, which would be valid for the new date."

No other queen + Adam Lambert the shows have been affected at this time, but Whitesnake and Slipknot do not take risks, taking out tour dates.

A spokesman for David CoverdaleThe band says: "We are sorry to announce that Whitesnake's tour of Japan, which was scheduled for March, has inevitably been postponed due to the continued threat of the coronavirus. We deeply apologize to all interested parties, especially those customers who bought tickets and have been waiting for the Whitesnake shows. "

Slipknot has also postponed its entire Asian tour, including its two-day Knotfest Japan festival, citing "global health concerns."

"The safety and well-being of the fans of the band always comes first," reads a statement. "In addition, in this case, bands and artists, the crew and local employees are also equally affected, and as such, this was the only responsible decision that could be made."

Whitesnake and Slipknot follow Green Day, which ruled out Asian dates earlier this week, while Children of Apollo they have ruled out the rest of their European dates, claiming that "governments have decided to close places, restrict events, limit flight destinations, without certainty for us and our promoter partners and that our shows can be guaranteed (sic)".

Meanwhile, officials in the city of Austin, Texas, closed the SXSW festival next week (beginning March 9) due to the spread of the coronavirus, which to date has infected 100,000 people worldwide.