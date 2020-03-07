Psychologist offers caution about coronavirus-related anxiety – Up News Info San Francisco

%MINIFYHTMLeeb6fc664cefcdf31008e3a679cb053f11% %MINIFYHTMLeeb6fc664cefcdf31008e3a679cb053f12%

WALNUT CREEK (Up News Info SF) – As the fight against the coronavirus intensifies, so does a general sense of fear in the public. With so much talk about how to stay safe from COVID-19, some might wonder how to keep those worries out of our heads.

Cruises navigate in circles and schools and museums are closing. On Thursday afternoon, Doug Barrows was unable to use his rechargeable cup at the Starbucks in Walnut Creek.

"They wouldn't use my glass for the coronavirus! I don't understand that," he said.

When asked if he thought the coffee shop chain could be taking security concerns too far, he replied: "Yes, right now. I think it's paranoia. I mean, show me the connection there.

Many people are taking things quite far these days, but at what point does an "abundance of caution,quot; become hysteria?

"I have people who now have Skype sessions because they don't leave their homes because of the coronavirus. Or people who come with surgical masks on their faces," said Dr. Scott Lingen, a clinical psychologist at Walnut Creek.

His practice specializes in helping people overcome their fear and anxiety. He says that some anxiety is good; It helps us make safe decisions.

"When does it become maladaptive?" he said. "When someone says," I know what I am going to do, I am not going to leave my house during the next month and I will see all the media and I will die of fear. "

Dr. Lingen says that the news of the crisis is having a greater effect on people who already have anxiety problems. He says that the constant flow of conversation on social networks is not helping.

Almira Tique is a high school student who says her friends are going crazy.

"We haven't had anything else to talk about. Then, when something like this appears, we disproportionate it and make it more hysterical for everyone else," said Tique.

Dr. Lingen says that the people who are most afraid are often those who have experienced some type of trauma in their lives. He says that their brains do not respond well to logic and that is why they should try to avoid triggers that can cause anxiety.

According to Lingen, people who are afraid should select one or two reliable sources of information, such as the CDC website, and then try to disconnect from the rest of the terrifying noise.

"I don't want to be scared, but I also don't want to avoid it," said Marie-Laine Checa. She is the mother of healthy young children, but also wants to maintain a healthy perspective. "Of course I care about my son's well-being, but I don't want to lose my life either."

The fear of the coronavirus leaves us with a deep choice: will it motivate us to make smarter decisions or paralyze us from living our lives?