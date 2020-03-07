Projecting the list of the opening day 2020 of the Rockies

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – There is much to play in the Cactus League, but the list of the opening day of the 2020 Rockies is beginning to emerge.

%MINIFYHTML220245afb9a3307fe0d38cf6ef0c36c011% %MINIFYHTML220245afb9a3307fe0d38cf6ef0c36c012%

Position battles for the fifth opener, the garden and much of the bullpen will be carefully evaluated by manager Bud Black, his coaches and the main office from now until the start of the season in San Diego on March 26. There are some difficult decisions to make reduce to 26 players.

A look at how things appear at this point:

Initial rotation: Four pitchers, right-handed German Marquez, Jon Gray and Antonio Senzatela, and left-hander Kyle Freeland, are locked in the initial roles. That leaves right-handers Chi Chi González, Peter Lambert and Jeff Hoffman as the main candidates for fifth place.

Gonzalez, who had an excellent September, had an excellent start in the Cactus League on Thursday and the Rockies love their value and potential. The jury is still against Hoffman, who has played with his delivery in search of a better launch command. The bullpen is a possibility for him. Lambert, only 22, is the type of brain thrower Black likes, but after his tough rookie season, he will probably start 2020 in Triple-A.

The wild card is the right Ubaldo Jiménez, a star of the Rockies 10 years ago. It hasn't released in two years, but it still brings some heat.

Bullpen: It is difficult to solve at this time and pitchers will mix and match during the regular season. At this time, the locks are Wade Davis as closer and Scott Oberg, Jairo Díaz and Carlos Estévez as armed men. Right-handed Tyler Kinley has impressed and left-hander Jake McGee is almost certain to be part of the team.

The right Bryan Shaw, who had problems last season, also had problems this spring, but they owe him $ 9 million and that is a factor. However, if others clearly outperform Shaw, he could lose his place on the list. Other relievers in the mix are left-handers James Pazos, Phillip Diehl and Tim Collins, and right-handers Joe Harvey and Jesus Tinoco.

Receiver: Fan favorite Tony Wolters is the starter and the Rockies hope to get 100-110 games. The race for backup work is close between Elias Díaz and Drew Buetra, both guests who are not on the list. Diaz has more pop in his bat and played 101 games for the Pirates last season. But Butera is familiar with the pitchers of the Rockies and Black values ​​his defense. Diaz seems to have a slight advantage.

First base: Veteran Daniel Murphy, hoping to recover from a 2019 season, plagued with injuries, will begin. His main backup is second baseman Ryan McMahon, but the door is open for Josh Fuentes, who could take a bat straight to the position when Murphy has a day off.

Second base: McMahon, who is coming from a 24-homer season, continues to improve and is swinging a hot bat this spring. There is serious competition for the backup role. Garrett Hampson and Chris Owings (who had a great camp) can also play in the garden, so anyone would add versatility.

The joker is the best prospect Brendan Rodgers, who returned much faster than expected from shoulder surgery. If Rodgers presents a show during the last 18 days of spring training, he could be part of the team, but he is likely to start in Triple-A, where he will see more at bats.

Short field: The All-Star power hitter Trevor Story could be the best shortstop in baseball and the Rockies can't afford to lose it. Story's backup is probably Garrett Hampson or Owings.

Third base: After a tumultuous offseason, the perennial star star Nolan Arenado is ready to shine again. His main support is McMahon, but Fuentes, Arenado's youngest cousin, could be part of the team due to his ability to play in the infield.

Open field: There are several players in the mix and many of them will occupy multiple places in the garden. The standard lineup will feature David Dahl in the center, Charlie Blackmon on the right and Ian Desmond or the left-handed hitting Raimel Tapia on the left. If Hampson is part of the team, he can play in the center garden.

Two intriguing newbies to observe the spring training stretch are Sam Hilliard, who supplies energy, and Yonathan Daza, who is one more fielder and has shone in the camp. Both, however, require play time to improve.

Friday List Movements: The Rockies opted for left-handed pitcher Ben Bowden and box player Tyler Nevin to Triple-A Albuquerque, and right-handed pitcher Antonio Santos to Double-A Hartford. Bowden is dealing with a back injury.

The club also reassigned the following players who are not on the list to the minor league camp: right-handed pitchers Tommy Doyle, Julian Fernández, Alexander Guillen, Tim Melville and Wes Parsons, along with left-handed Ryan Rolison, Ryan boxers Vilade and Colton Welker and receiver Brian Servido

Rockies 6, Diamondbacks 6

In Salt River Fields, Scottsdale, Arizona.

On the mound: German law Marquez, working on his change in development, threw three innings, allowing two runs with three hits with a base and three strikeouts. Márquez had problems in the third when he left the ball in the area. … Relievers James Pazos, Jairo Díaz and Bryan Shaw threw goalless entries. It was a good day for Shaw, who has been fighting.

On the plate: Second baseman Ryan McMahon is warming up. He hit a pair of two-run long homers and is 5 of 11 with three doubles and a homer in his last four games. … The public service player, Garrett Hampson, fighting Chris Owings to make the list of 26 men, went 3 for 3 with a double.

It is worth noting: McMahon won the first multi-homer game of spring for Colorado and his four RBIs are the highest by a Rockie so far.

Until next time: Rockies (7-6-1) in Dodgers (7-5), 1:05 p.m. Saturday, Camelback Ranch

Rockies pitchers: RHP Ubaldo Jiménez, RHP Daniel Bard, RHP Yency Almonte, LHP Jake McGee, RHP Jesus Tinoco, LHP Tim Collins

Dodgers pitchers: LHP David Price, RHP Blake Treinen, RHP Zach McAllister, RHP Brusdar Graterol, LHP Scott Alexander, LHP Adam Kolarek

– Patrick Saunders, Up News Info