Profile: former Saudi crown prince Mohammed bin Nayef

Prince Mohammed bin Nayef, a committed ally of the United States and successor to the Saudi throne, was reportedly arrested, in which analysts suspect it is an attempt by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to consolidate his reign and ban his rivals before a possible transfer.

The former Interior Minister was arrested on Friday with Prince Ahmed bin Abdelaziz, brother of King Salman and one of the last two remaining sons of the founding father of the kingdom, several US publications reported.

According to the Wall Street Journal, they were arrested on charges of planning a coup against the king and the crown prince. There were no immediate comments from the Saudi authorities.

Plus:

Appointed Crown Prince in April 2015, shortly after King Salman came to power, Mohammed bin Nayef held office until his dismissal in a major reorganization two years after he was also seen losing the portfolio of the Interior Ministry, which he had occupied since 2012

"I am happy," he said at the time about the rise of his cousin Mohammed bin Salman to the paper, and added: "I will rest now. God help him."

Subsequent reports said he had been placed under house arrest after his removal.

Pro-American, survived the al-Qaeda attack

With years of experience in intelligence work, and having played an important role in Saudi Arabia's internal security policies, Mohammed bin Nayef, 60, has been called "the prince of counterterrorism."

Analysts have argued that Mohammed bin Nayef was also the most pro-American figure in the Saudi leadership.

He attended school in the United States, taking classes at Lewis & Clark College in Portland, Oregon. In the late 1980s, Mohammed bin Nayef studied at the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) before taking "anti-terrorism,quot; courses at the Scotland Yard unit in the United Kingdom in the early 1990s.

Before the attacks of September 11, 2001 in the United States, Mohammed bin Nayef had already developed a relationship with US officials as a respected figure in the "war on terrorism."

He led an offensive against Al Qaeda in Saudi Arabia between 2003 and 2007, where attacks on security headquarters, foreign residential complexes and government buildings killed dozens of security officers and foreigners.

While leading the Saudi Arabian war against Al Qaeda, Mohammed bin Nayef was frank in the media, frequently appearing on television to talk about the persecution of the realm of hardline agents.

The Central Intelligence Agency of the United States (CIA) considered Mohammed bin Nayef as the key to defeating al-Qaeda.

George Tenet, former director of the CIA, described Mohammed bin Nayef as the "most important interlocutor,quot; of the agency.

In 2009, Mohammed bin Nayef survived an assassination attempt on al-Qaeda after agreeing to meet Abdullah al-Asiri, a member of the armed group that was framed as a former repentant fighter. During the meeting in Jeddah, al-Asiri detonated a suicide vest, but ended up slightly hurting Mohammed bin Nayef.

His survival to the assassination attempt led many in Saudi Arabia to regard him as a hero.

In 2012, he succeeded his father as Interior Minister and three years later he was also appointed Deputy Prime Minister. But then he transitioned to a lower profile role, as Mohammed bin Salman built a more prominent reputation for himself as the architect of the Yemen War.

In 2017, Mohammed bin Nayef received a medal from the new CIA director, who honored his contributions to the "fight against terrorism,quot; work.