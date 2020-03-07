Home Entertainment Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal arrive for Ambani Holi's...

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal arrive for Ambani Holi's party

It is the most colorful time of the year and everyone is preparing to celebrate Holi with all the festivities. As the festival began in B-town, the Ambanis organized a pre-Holi party last night and we saw some of Bollywood's biggest stars appear to celebrate the festival of colors.

Priyanka Chopra returned to India and was soaked with her husband Nick Jonas, who celebrated her first Holi. Katrina Kaif was also seen attending the party along with Vicky Kaushal, Sonali Bendre, Jacqueline Fernández, Rajkummar Rao, Patralekha, Huma Qureshi and many more.

All dressed in the colors of the festival, here are the photos of all the stars that were presented to the party last night.


one/ twenty-one

Katrina Kaif



Katrina Kaif


two/ twenty-one

Katrina Kaif



Vicky Kaushal


3/ twenty-one

Vicky Kaushal



Vicky Kaushal


4 4/ twenty-one

Vicky Kaushal



Diana Penty


5 5/ twenty-one

Diana Penty



Diana Penty


6 6/ twenty-one

Diana Penty



Armaan Jain, Anissa Malhotra


7 7/ twenty-one

Armaan Jain, Anissa Malhotra



Neeta Ambani


8/ twenty-one

Neeta Ambani



Neeta Ambani


9 9/ twenty-one

Neeta Ambani



Sonali Bendre


10/ twenty-one

Sonali Bendre



Sonali Bendre


eleven/ twenty-one

Sonali Bendre



Jacqueline Fernandez


12/ twenty-one

Jacqueline Fernandez



Jacqueline Fernandez


13/ twenty-one

Jacqueline Fernandez



Natasha Poonawala


14/ twenty-one

Natasha Poonawala



Akash Ambani


fifteen/ twenty-one

Akash Ambani



Patralekha, Rajkummar Rao


sixteen/ twenty-one

Patralekha, Rajkummar Rao



Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas


17/ twenty-one

Priyanka Chopra



Nick Jonas


18 years/ twenty-one

Nick Jonas



Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas


19/ twenty-one

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas



Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas


twenty/ twenty-one

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas



Huma Qureshi


twenty-one/ twenty-one

Huma Qureshi

