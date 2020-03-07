Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal arrive for Ambani Holi's party

It is the most colorful time of the year and everyone is preparing to celebrate Holi with all the festivities. As the festival began in B-town, the Ambanis organized a pre-Holi party last night and we saw some of Bollywood's biggest stars appear to celebrate the festival of colors.

Priyanka Chopra returned to India and was soaked with her husband Nick Jonas, who celebrated her first Holi. Katrina Kaif was also seen attending the party along with Vicky Kaushal, Sonali Bendre, Jacqueline Fernández, Rajkummar Rao, Patralekha, Huma Qureshi and many more.

All dressed in the colors of the festival, here are the photos of all the stars that were presented to the party last night.