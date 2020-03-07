Pregnant Katy Perry shows belly and meets fans in Australia

There is no large bag here!

Katy Perry All smiles when he showed his belly in Melbourne, Australia on Saturday, marking one of his first public appearances since he announced his pregnancy on Wednesday in his new music video "Never Worn White." She wore a multicolored dress and even her calves and sandals while posing for photos in the empty Melbourne Cricket field, where the T20 2020 Women's World Cup ICC is held. Perry will perform in Sunday's final game.

%MINIFYHTML4220235cf938aa383075557d2a36aab111% %MINIFYHTML4220235cf938aa383075557d2a36aab112%

The singer, who expects her first child with her fiance. Orlando Bloom and it's in its second quarter, he joked on Twitter after his big revelation, "Omg, I'm glad I didn't have to take it anymore … or carry a big bag lol."

Perry was also seen talking to fans from inside a car and taking photos with them. When asked how she feels, she told them that her body is "changing,quot; and that "improved,quot;, as seen in a video posted by the Daily mail.