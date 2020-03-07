Pregnant Katy Perry shows belly and meets fans in Australia

There is no large bag here!
Katy Perry All smiles when he showed his belly in Melbourne, Australia on Saturday, marking one of his first public appearances since he announced his pregnancy on Wednesday in his new music video "Never Worn White." She wore a multicolored dress and even her calves and sandals while posing for photos in the empty Melbourne Cricket field, where the T20 2020 Women's World Cup ICC is held. Perry will perform in Sunday's final game.
The singer, who expects her first child with her fiance. Orlando Bloom and it's in its second quarter, he joked on Twitter after his big revelation, "Omg, I'm glad I didn't have to take it anymore … or carry a big bag lol."
Perry was also seen talking to fans from inside a car and taking photos with them. When asked how she feels, she told them that her body is "changing,quot; and that "improved,quot;, as seen in a video posted by the Daily mail.
The World Cup final will take place on International Women's Day. Perry's show at the event will mark his first stage performance since the revelation of his pregnancy.
"How good is it? It's International Women's Day and it's women's cricket," Perry said on the spot, according to the Sydney Morning Herald. "It is as if we are living in assimilation. Or is it as if God said:" Hey, we are going to unite and raise women and support them as they should be? & # 39; "
The singer will also hold a free concert in the city of Bright next week as a token of appreciation for emergency services and to return Victoria communities affected by the recent wildfires.
Perry and Bloom got engaged in 2019. They had planned to get married in Japan, but a source recently told E! News that they are "considering moving the plans to the United States,quot; The news comes as a result of interruptions in airline travel and growing fears about the global outbreak of coronavirus, which has affected both Japan and the States United. The wedding date has not been disclosed.
