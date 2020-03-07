Preference order voting gains favor in Colorado after primary candidates left late

%MINIFYHTML230799609cd9ba3cffeb9a306e5cdc1811% %MINIFYHTML230799609cd9ba3cffeb9a306e5cdc1812%

After a presidential primary in which many Colorado residents voted early just to see their candidates leave, there is talk of a possible change to a statewide election system of voting.

That's where the voters would classify the candidates on their ballot in order of preference. If a voter's first option were withdrawn, the vote would go to the person classified below.

State Sen. Julie Gonzales, a Denver Democrat, said she wants to present a proposal for such a change this or next year, a move that would push Colorado to the forefront of the national debate over how we elected our political leaders.

But from now on there are many conversations, stakeholder meetings and more to work through the logistics and practical applications of a system of classified choice, Gonzales said.

Several cities and counties across the country were already using a classified election system, but at this time only Maine uses the system throughout the state, according to Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold.

"Fortunately for members of the legislature, we have already begun these conversations," Griswold told Up News Info in an interview. “We could absolutely do it. It may not be overnight. It may not be in a year. But it is definitely something feasible. "

The problem surfaced after Tuesday's primaries, which, as promised, dramatically increased electoral participation in the former state caucus system. But it also left some voters in the cold.

"There is a downside, right?" said Matthew Hitt, professor of political science at Colorado State University. "Because we have such an early mail system, thousands and thousands of people wasted their votes."

Pete Buttigieg, who had double-digit support in the state, and Amy Klobuchar, who had approximately 6% support, according to two state polls, both left about two and a half weeks after Colorado residents began receiving their ballots Griswold said it is too early to say how many votes exactly were cast for those candidates.

However, Democratic voters tend to connect with multiple candidates, Gonzales said, and the opportunity to classify them will not only ensure that no vote is wasted if the candidates leave, but will also offer more realistic results.

"The last thing we want to do is that people regret having voted early," he said.

Others have discussed whether Colorado should allow provisional ballots.

Early voting, in-person voting and mail-in ballots have been good for the state, but further improvements are needed, Griswold said. Preferential voting is only one of several options that your office is considering.

Last year, the secretary of state formed a committee to examine alternative methods. That group met for the first time last month and discussed issues such as voting in order of preference, Griswold said, not knowing that the conversation would be so timely.

Among the logistics of change implementation discussed, Griswold said: how audits can be performed to ensure the accuracy of the count and how voting technology can be updated.

"This is not like a switch that you can turn off and on overnight," he said.

It's an issue worth exploring, said Sheena Kadi, Western Regional Vice President of the LGBTQ advisory board of the National Democratic Committee. A classified election voting system would likely have changed Colorado's results on Tuesday, he said.

"Coming from a place of continuous learning, we are making it more accessible, which we have done. Now he is making sure that when people participate in the democratic process they feel their voices and votes are heard," Kadi said.

While those talks continue, Gonzales said, the proposal could attract bipartisan support. But the representative of the minority leader of the House of Representatives, Patrick Neville, said it would probably also generate opposition.

In theory, Neville said he could support a system of classified choice, but in practice it is much more complicated, expensive and unrealistic.

"We literally just deployed new electoral teams throughout the state and we would have to withdraw all that and start from scratch," Neville said.

In addition, the entire vote counting process would have to change, said the Republican of Castle Rock.

Such a change could become ongoing investments over the next four years, Griswold said.