Post Malone says he doesn't take drugs after arousing fan concern

Post Malone He says he is not high; He only has fun in his shows and feels "f – king fantastic,quot;.

The 24-year-old rapper had raised concern among fans after videos of him stumbling, stumbling, rolling his eyes and writhing on stage recently became viral. On Friday, he addressed fears about his health during his concert at the FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee.

"I'm not high," he said. "I feel the best I've felt in my life. And that's why I can bust through these shows and fall to the ground and make all that fun. But for anyone who is worried here, I appreciate the love and support, but I feel fantastic and I'm not high. "

Post tour photographer, Adam DeGross, offered more information about his recent behavior on stage.