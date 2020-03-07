Pose and Ramy Actor Nicholas Tucci Dead at 38

Hollywood has lost a star.

Nicholas TucciWho appeared on television shows like, Ramy, Attitude, The blacklist, Reckless and more, he died Tuesday at Smilow Cancer Hospital in New Haven, Connecticut. He was only 38 years old.

While it's not clear what the actor was fighting, his father visited Facebook on Friday to share the tragic news.

"This is Alexander TucciNick's father. On Tuesday, March 3, Nick died at Smilow Cancer Hospital in New Haven, Connecticut, "publication began." Nick chose to keep his illness private so he could continue to pursue his professional and artistic dreams for as long as possible. In the last year, he was able to audition, go to the place and continue the work he loved so much. "

Alexander also took a moment to thank those who worked with his son and those who were fans of his son's projects on the big and small screen.