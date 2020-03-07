Pose and Ramy Actor Nicholas Tucci Dead at 38

Hobson Tibrina / FilmMagic
Hollywood has lost a star.
Nicholas TucciWho appeared on television shows like, Ramy, Attitude, The blacklist, Reckless and more, he died Tuesday at Smilow Cancer Hospital in New Haven, Connecticut. He was only 38 years old.
While it's not clear what the actor was fighting, his father visited Facebook on Friday to share the tragic news.
"This is Alexander TucciNick's father. On Tuesday, March 3, Nick died at Smilow Cancer Hospital in New Haven, Connecticut, "publication began." Nick chose to keep his illness private so he could continue to pursue his professional and artistic dreams for as long as possible. In the last year, he was able to audition, go to the place and continue the work he loved so much. "
Alexander also took a moment to thank those who worked with his son and those who were fans of his son's projects on the big and small screen.
"For those of you in the film, television and theater communities … thanks for guiding, encouraging and supporting Nick," the message said.
Upon closing the statement on Facebook, Alexander wrote: "For those of you who enjoyed Nick's work on the screen and stage … thank you for recognizing his talent and appreciating his efforts. To all … thanks for your gift of friendship to my son. "
Nicholas appeared in my shows, including Quantico, Zero channel, Homeland and others. He also starred in and produced the 2019 movie, Long lost.
At this time, memorial service plans for the deceased actor have not been shared.