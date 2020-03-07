Pomona ICE agent accused of alleged sexual abuse against an adoptive child – Up News Info Los Angeles

POMONA (CBSLA) – A man from Pomona was accused on Friday of sexually abusing an adoptive child aged 14 to 17.

Carlos Nava faces four charges of lewd acts against a child and three counts of oral intercourse of a person under the age of 18, the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office said in a press release.

According to the criminal complaint, the alleged sexual abuse occurred between December 2017 and May 2019.

Nava is a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent, according to the press release.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charges today and is scheduled to return to court on April 9. He is being held on bail of $ 250,000. If convicted, Nava faces a possible maximum sentence of seven years in a state prison.

The case is still under investigation by the Pomona Police Department.

This is a developing story. Check again for updates.