Police look for suspects in more than a dozen armed robberies throughout Tarrant County – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

Police look for suspects in more than a dozen armed robberies throughout Tarrant County

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Police are looking for a man suspected of committing more than a dozen armed robberies throughout Tarrant County.

According to Arlington police, a man seen in numerous surveillance images is wanted for robbing residents, shops and restaurants at gunpoint in the cities of Arlington, Fort Worth and Mansfield. The suspect has not yet been identified.

Arlington Police Chief Will Johnson tweeted two new images of the suspect after three incidents were reported Thursday night. The chief said there are now 12 incidents in Arlington that were reported to involve this same suspect, but there are more than the other two cities.

A reward of $ 2,500 is offered for information leading to an arrest. Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers of Tarrant County at 817.469.8477.

