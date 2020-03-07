Police look for suspects in more than a dozen armed robberies throughout Tarrant County – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Police are looking for a man suspected of committing more than a dozen armed robberies throughout Tarrant County.

According to Arlington police, a man seen in numerous surveillance images is wanted for robbing residents, shops and restaurants at gunpoint in the cities of Arlington, Fort Worth and Mansfield. The suspect has not yet been identified.

Can you help us identify this suspect? We believe this same suspect entered the CVS locations in Mansfield, Fort Worth and Arlington and stole them at gunpoint. He is described as a heavy black man, approximately 6 & # 39; 01. We need to find it and get it off the streets! pic.twitter.com/fa2CKyLF83 – Arlington, TX Police (@ArlingtonPD) March 3, 2020

Arlington Police Chief Will Johnson tweeted two new images of the suspect after three incidents were reported Thursday night. The chief said there are now 12 incidents in Arlington that were reported to involve this same suspect, but there are more than the other two cities.

We need your help. We have previously published about a man who has committed multiple armed robberies of citizens and shops / restaurants. We have 2 new photos after 3 additional offenses last night, with a total of more than a dozen in Arlington. Crimes in Mansfield and Fort Worth also pic.twitter.com/A6qvpz8p8c – Will Johnson (@ArlingtonChief) March 6, 2020

A reward of $ 2,500 is offered for information leading to an arrest. Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers of Tarrant County at 817.469.8477.