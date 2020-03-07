Police look for people of interest in theft of skimmers at Hurst ATMs – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

Police say the skimmer was found in the Educational Employees Credit Union (EECU) in the 1600 block of Campus Drive in Hurst.
Investigators from the Hurst Police Department now circulate photos of two men, one taken with a surveillance camera on February 8 and the other on February 22.
Police need help identifying and locating men who, they say, used a credit card skimmer to capture several hundred credit cards and PIN numbers. As it stands, several clients have reported fraudulent activities in their accounts.
The suspects were seen driving a silver Honda minivan. When the vehicle was in the credit union, it did not have a front plate.
Anyone who can identify any of the men or who has information about the crimes should call Hurst police at 817-788-7171 or send an email to Detective Hobbs.