Photos: Raveena Tandon celebrates her daughter Rasha's 15th birthday

She is the eldest daughter of Raveena Tandon, today Rasha turns 15 and her mother has not left a stone unturned to be memorable for her. Stuck in a popular restaurant in Mumbai, Raveena launched a birthday party for Rasha and the mother and daughter duo looked pretty elegant when they entered the party.

Raveena wore a denim poncho with white ripped jeans, while the birthday girl kept it simple as a whole completely black for the day. Look at the pictures of the lovely ladies while they pose for the parents.


