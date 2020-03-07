PhonePe from Flipkart to Paytm Payments Bank: the form is temporary, the class is permanent – Latest news

%MINIFYHTML94a389d6c571b1172732c83d9e23b53211% %MINIFYHTML94a389d6c571b1172732c83d9e23b53212%

NEW DELHI: Paytm Payments Bank investigated its rival PhonePe following the obstructions it faced due to the use of the Yes Bank platform with little cash for transactions. The founder and CEO of PhonePe, Sameer Nigam, said there has been a disruption of the service in his payment application due to restrictions in his banking partner Yes Bank and that the service will be available soon.

"I invite you to the @PaytmBank #UPI platform. It already has a great adoption and can easily scale multiple to run your business. Let's make it work again quickly!", Paytm Payments Bank tweeted.

Dear @PhonePe_: I invite you to the @UPTmBank #UPI platform. It already has a great adoption and can scale without problems … https://t.co/l6useycIRT – Paytm Payments Bank (@PaytmBank) 1583482845000

PhonePe responded to say that the Paytm Payments Bank platform is not scalable to perfection, otherwise, the company would have approached it.

"Dear @PaytmBank Inviting you to consider that if your #UPI platform were so & # 39; perfectly scalable & # 39 ;, we would have called you ourselves. It makes no sense to come back faster, if we have to leave our partners in the long term when they are down "The form is temporary, the class is permanent," said the official Twitter user of PhonePe.

@PaytmBank Dear @PaytmBank Inviting you to consider that if your #UPI platform were so & # 39; perfectly scalable & # 39 ;, we would have … https://t.co/zYVieSD9zD – PhonePe (@PhonePe_) 1583485180000

PhonePe, one of the largest digital payment platforms in the country, depends on Yes Bank to process its transactions.

"We sincerely regret the long interruption. RBI placed our partner bank (Yes Bank). The whole team has been working all night to recover services as soon as possible," Nigam tweeted Friday morning.

He added that the application expects to be live in "a few hours."

Yes, the Bank was placed under a moratorium Thursday night, with withdrawals of limited RBI deposits at Rs 50,000 per account for one month and replacing its board.

The bank may not grant or renew any loan or advance, make any investment, incur any responsibility or accept to disburse any payment.

For next month, Yes Bank will be led by the administrator appointed by RBI, Prashant Kumar, former chief financial officer of SBI.

According to the National Payments Corporation of India, several applications such as Flipkart, MakeMyTrip, Myntra, Jabong, Cleartrip, Airtel, Swiggy, Redbus, Hungerbox, MudraPay, Udaan, Microsoft Kaizala and PVR use the UPI platform of Yes Bank.



The digital payment gateway firm Instamojo said it has temporarily withheld payments to merchants who have Yes Bank accounts.

"We will temporarily withhold payments to merchants who have bank accounts Yes until the situation is clarified. This is to ensure that no merchant's funds are blocked. As an alternative, we have given our merchants the option to change their registered bank from Yes bank to another account, "said the executive director and co-founder of Instamojo, Sampad Swain.

A Bharti Airtel official said there is no impact on the company's transaction, as it uses many other payment gateways.

The e-commerce firm Myntra said: "Transactions in Myntra have not been affected, except for payments through PhonePe. Our customers can continue to conduct transactions in Myntra using other UPI payment service provider applications in addition to credit cards and debit and net banking until PhonePe services are restored. "

The newly created company Kredx said that following the government's decision to impose a moratorium on Yes Bank on Thursday, the company has suspended all internal and external transactions with the bank with immediate effect.