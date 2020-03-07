Pet of the week: Archie The Border Collie Mix – Up News Info

Our pet of the week is Archie!

The 2-year Border Collie mix is ​​a Tennessee rescue. He is described as affectionate and loving with other pets.

%MINIFYHTMLad417c23f75f7018bb91ea4c9902376a13% %MINIFYHTMLad417c23f75f7018bb91ea4c9902376a14%

He likes to play and would do better with an active family.

%MINIFYHTMLad417c23f75f7018bb91ea4c9902376a15% %MINIFYHTMLad417c23f75f7018bb91ea4c9902376a16%

Archie is available for adoption at the Animal Humane Society in Golden Valley.