Pet of the week: Archie The Border Collie Mix – Up News Info

Our pet of the week is Archie!
The 2-year Border Collie mix is a Tennessee rescue. He is described as affectionate and loving with other pets.
He likes to play and would do better with an active family.
Archie is available for adoption at the Animal Humane Society in Golden Valley.