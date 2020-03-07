Perrie Edwards forced to be absent from the Little Mix concert in Brazil

Instagram

Expressing his anguish at not being able to act with his bandmates in Sao Paulo, the 26-year-old pop star explains that he has been hit by an illness.

Small mix star Perrie Edwards He apologized to the fans for retiring from the band's next concert in Brazil.

The 26-year-old pop star has been hit by an illness and will not join her bandmates for her Memorial da America Latina show in Sao Paulo on Sunday, March 8.

She turned to her Instagram story on Friday to give the news.

"Hello everyone, I'm sorry to announce that I can't travel and act in Brazil with the rest of the girls on Sunday because I'm not well," he wrote. "I am disconsolate, I cannot be there with you, but I know that the girls will destroy their performance and give you everything in my absence."

The illness that has punished Perrie has not been revealed.